Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Posts Apology for NFL Doctor Altercation

The Seattle Seahawks matchup against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football marked Jamal Adams’ first game back after suffering a season-ending quadriceps tear in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, and he was raring to go.

However, during just the 10th play of the game at MetLife Stadium, Adams went down with a head injury. The 27-year-old got kneed in the head while tackling Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and looked wobbly getting up. He required assistance on each side in order to exit the field.

Damn, hope Jamal Adams is okay… took a knee to the head and went to the medical tent with helppic.twitter.com/uh4zAl15ti pic.twitter.com/kASDDdtAsu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

After spending time in the blue medical tent, Adams, who signed a four-year, $70.5 million contract with Seattle in 2021, refused to head toward the locker room for further evaluation. Adams needed to be held back as he yelled at the independent concussion doctor who’s appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Jamal Adams being separated from the NFL red-cap concussion advisor by #Seahawks team staff. Adams yelled and pointed. Eventually led to the Seattle locker room without his helmet Injured on the 10th play of his return, Giants QB Daniel Jones’ knee to Adams’ helmet pic.twitter.com/2RyHBirB1K — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023

On Wednesday, October 4, ESPN reported the league was considering disciplining Adams for his sideline outburst toward the doctor. While it was unclear whether it would be a fine or a possible suspension, Adams went ahead and issued a formal apology for his actions on October 2.

Adams posted, “First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way. Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment.

“You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing a player’s health is essential. Much respect to you!”

While Adams was ruled out for the rest of the game, the Seahawks’ defense did just fine without him, recording 11 sacks on Jones. Seattle soundly defeated the Giants 24-3.

Pete Carroll Said Jamal Adams Will ‘Be Fine’

The Seahawks are on bye in Week 5, and Adams should be cleared to return in Week 6. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game, “He’ll be fine. Frustrating start, but all of the work he did to get here is what preps him for the next time coming around and he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing.”

As for the incident between Adams and the doctor, Carroll seemed unclear on the details. “He had a concussion and couldn’t play,” said Carroll. “By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn’t play. Somebody said something that wasn’t with us, somebody else around, that he might have responded to. I’m not sure about that.”

‘We’re Just Getting Rolling’ Pete Carroll Said

Moving up on the ladder. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Lp55xG7azY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023



While Adams’ season debut obviously didn’t go as planned, the Seahawks enter their bye week with a 3-1 record and Carroll is pumped for the rest of the season.

“We’re not a finished product, we’re just getting rolling,” said Carroll per the team’s official website.

“It’s really exciting to be able to tell you that because what I’m probably all together most proud of is how we played the second half of the last three weeks. We played great football and got it going and cleaned up some of the stuff that happened in the first halves of those games, and we’re able to put games away. That finishing mentality is really, really valuable to us, and we’re going to keep building on it.”