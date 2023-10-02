Jamal Adams Suffers Head Injury: Latest Update on Seahawks Safety

The Seattle Seahawks matchup against the New York Giants marked Jamal Adams’ first game back in 385 days, as the safety suffered a season-ending quadriceps tear in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

However, during just the 10th play of the game, Adams suffered a head injury and was forced to exit the game. Adams appeared to get kneed in the head while tackling Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and looked wobbly getting up.

He needed assistance to walk to the medical tent but Adams did not want to leave the game and tried to walk it off.

Damn, hope Jamal Adams is okay… took a knee to the head and went to the medical tent with helppic.twitter.com/uh4zAl15ti pic.twitter.com/kASDDdtAsu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

The veteran was seen yelling at the official in a red hat, who’s the “unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant,” per NFL Network’s Mika Garafolo, after being in the medical tent. However, he was eventually led to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jamal Adams being separated from the NFL red-cap concussion advisor by #Seahawks team staff. Adams yelled and pointed. Eventually led to the Seattle locker room without his helmet Injured on the 10th play of his return, Giants QB Daniel Jones’ knee to Adams’ helmet pic.twitter.com/2RyHBirB1K — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks officially ruled out Adams for the rest of the game, which is a tough blow for the Seahawks defense, but an understandably demoralizing moment for the veteran safety.

Jamal Adams Called Returning to Play an ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’

Cool moment on the field between Adams and his dad, George, who played RB for the Giants in the late-80s. That’s who Adams is hugging at the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/IaVA0axcGD — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 3, 2023



Adams was so hyped to finally suit up and make his NFL debut after 13 months away. “I’m just grateful to be back out there,” Adams said, per the Seahawks official website.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. I don’t take it for granted, I don’t take days for granted. This injury, it didn’t just teach me more about the game of football, it taught me a lot about life—what my purpose is and just how I go about my business.”

“It’s a real humbling experience that I went through,” Adams said of his lengthy rehab, during which he was in a cast for over 20 weeks, and couldn’t even go to the bathroom by himself.

“My mindset is a lot sharper, the details of what I went through, nobody could honestly understand unless you’ve been through it. It’s definitely something I don’t wish on anybody, but I made it out, and I’m just looking forward to the journey and I’m looking forward to the seasons.