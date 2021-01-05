Seahawks Give Grim Update on Jamal Adams’ Availability for Playoffs

Jamal Adams re-injured his shoulder in the Seattle Seahawks’ season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic on Adams’ availability for the playoffs but appeared to change his tune a day later during his coach’s show on ESPN 710 Seattle. Carroll noted the team “had to take his helmet away” late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers to keep him from re-entering the game.

“I haven’t seen him today. …He’s real disappointed,” Carroll noted on ESPN 710 Seattle, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He wants to play and he wants to get out there. He hasn’t been to the playoffs and he wants to be part of it and all that, so it kind of crushed him. He’s very emotional and all, and he’s going to deal with it. We’ll see what happens today and the next couple of days, see how he feels and all. But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys. So we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you right now. I don’t know.”

Adams Is Also Playing With 2 Broken Fingers

One of the risks of a team playing their starters in Week 17 with a postseason spot already locked up is the potential for key players to sustain injuries. The Seahawks had a chance to improve their seeding heading into the contest, and Carroll also emphasized he wanted the team to go into the postseason with the right mentality.

Adams was already dealing with a shoulder injury heading into the team’s matchup with the Niners and re-injured it in Week 17. The star safety has dealt with numerous health concerns throughout the season including a groin injury and is also playing through two broken fingers. After the Seahawks clinched a playoff spot in Week 15, Adams revealed the injury but emphasized he planned to continue playing through it during the postseason.

“We’ll keep them wrapped,” Adams said at the time, per Yahoo Sports. “We’ll keep them taped. It’s not going to slow me down.”

Adams Was Able to Return vs. 49ers After Sustaining the Injury

The Seahawks have used Adams all over the field since he arrived in Seattle, and the safety’s body is clearly paying the price. Adams’ most recent injury may not have the option of being played through. After going into the medical tent in the fourth quarter, Adams looked dejected on the sideline but managed to re-enter the game before the Seahawks eventually held him out. If there is any silver lining for the Seahawks, it was Adams’ ability to return to action after re-injuring his shoulder.

“Worth noting on Jamal Adams — he was injured with about 10 minutes to play,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted. “He then actually returned to play two more snaps, on the series where the 49ers fumbled with just over 2 minutes to go. He didn’t come close to hitting anyone but he was out there.”

Carroll Initially Indicated Adams Was on Track to Play vs. Rams

Carroll noted in his post-game press conference that the training staff believed Adams would be available against the Rams. The Seahawks coach’s most recent statement was much grimmer than his earlier comments.

“He hurt his shoulder and he was just so disappointed, more dejected about the fact he got banged up, I think it was on a pass rush and we’ll see what happens,” Carroll explained after the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers, via Seahawks.com. “We’ll see what that means for next week. I can’t tell you. The early stuff from the trainers is that he’ll play next week but we’ll have to see how he does get through the week.”

