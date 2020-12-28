Jamal Adams Lights Cigar & Makes Bold Statement on Seahawks [WATCH]

The Seattle Seahawks have their eyes on more than just winning the NFC West division title, but that is not stopping Jamal Adams from enjoying the moment. Adams was in high spirits after the Seahawks’ win over the Rams and ended his postgame press conference by lighting a victory cigar.

“I’m going to enjoy my cigar,” Adams said with a smile on his face. “God bless you guys. I hope all of you guys have a wonderful day, because, you know, we’re champions!”

Adams is looking forward to making his postseason debut as the Seahawks will be no lower than the No. 3 seed with their victory over the Rams. The safety notched eight tackles and a pass deflection against the Rams and continues to lead the team in sacks with 9.5.

There’s some speculation that Adams lit the wrong end of the cigar, but the safety also has his defenders noting it was a specific kind that he smoked correctly. Either way, Adams is enjoying the moment, and the Seahawks are looking forward to having the star safety for their postseason run.

Here is a look at Adams celebrating the moment.

He lit the wrong end of the cigar… twice. Am I wrong? Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/q5lOrZTEOZ — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) December 28, 2020

Adams on the Seahawks: ‘We’re the Best Defense in the League’

The Seahawks held the Rams offense to just nine points and zero touchdowns in Week 16. Seattle’s defense has not allowed more than 20 points since Week 11, and Adams believes it is time for the unit to get some respect. After a slow start to the season, Adams called the current version the “best defense in the league.”

“For everybody out there, they gotta start putting respect on this defense’s name, because this defense is playing lights out and to me, we’re the best defense in the league,” Adams explained in his postgame press conference. “You can quote that and you can do what you want to do with it. But at the end of the day, I believe in these guys. I believe in this coaching staff and what we bring to the table day in, day out. I know how hard we work. So, we’re just going to continue to get better, because we haven’t even played our best football yet and that’s the scary part.”

Carroll on Seahawks Defense vs. Rams: ‘That’s Big Time’

One person the defense will not have to ask for respect is Pete Carroll as the coach praised the transformation of the unit. Carroll cited the early-season criticism and compared it with how the defense is playing to close the season.

“There were times during the season where everybody had enough statistics to go ahead and blow us out and like we weren’t worth anything on defense, but this defense is good, and they’ve shown it, and they’ve declared it,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “This is the kind of defense that we’ve played in years’ past when we really had good teams down the stretch. To show like that again, week after week after week, and to show it again in the most difficult challenge that we had, and not give up a touchdown all day long, that’s big time. It was really consistent, the mentality was great, it didn’t matter who was making plays, it was just guys playing football together in a really connected way, and it really showed up.”

