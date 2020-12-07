Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Sounds Off: ‘I’m Pissed’

The Seattle Seahawks were upset by the New York Giants in arguably the most surprising outcome of the NFL season. During Jamal Adams’ postgame press conference, the safety confirmed there was a high-level of disappointment given the tight race in the NFC West.

“Yeah, it stings,” Adams admitted. “It stings. I’m pissed off. Yeah, obviously, coming from where I came from. A New York team, it just hits a little bit different for me, you know what I mean? But it’s not about me. Obviously, you know, we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to correct the mistakes, but it definitely stings. It definitely stings.”

It was a disappointing outing for the Seahawks who were held without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The defense also gave up major runs in the third quarter which Adams pointed out was not up to the team’s standards.

Adams on Loss to Giants: ‘We Didn’t Have Enough Focus’

Adams was asked if he felt like the team’s focus and energy was where it needed to be against the Giants. The star safety paused and admitted the loss shows there were shortcomings in these areas.

“When you lose, you take it as a lesson,” Adams explained. “There’s always something you could have did right to make sure we didn’t have this outcome, individually and as a team. So, I can’t really say where our focus was. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done, so we didn’t have enough focus should I say.”

The Giants’ Win vs. Seahawks Marked the First Victory by an NFC East Team Against an Opponent With a Winning Record

The Giants’ win marked the first victory by an NFC East team over a squad with a winning record this season, per Fox Sports’ Adam Amin. Adams sounded frustrated but also optimistic about the team’s chances moving forward.

“We take that upon us as players, as a staff, as a group, as a team,” Adams continued. “We got to get back to the drawing board and we got to figure it out. We got to put our chips back in it and bet on ourself. And we’re going to continue to bet on ourself. This is a tough loss. Obviously, this is not where want it, but we’ll figure it out, guaranteed. I guarantee we will figure it out.”

During his postgame media session, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll appeared puzzled about the sputtering offense. Carroll admitted the offense “had trouble all day long.”

“Offensively, we just had trouble all day long,” Carroll said. “Give them credit, they’ve been playing really good ball. I need to look at the film and see what the heck happened. Why it was like that so much. So, games are hard. Games are tough, and we can’t let this thing knock us off getting going and moving forward. It’s really important we get back to business, again. It’s the only choice we have really, so that’s what we’ll do.”

