Seahawks Coach Delivers Major Update on $70 Million Star’s Return

The Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed the media alongside general manager John Schneider on Wednesday, April 19. During their press conference, Carroll offered a significant update on the return timeline for superstar safety Jamal Adams.

While Carroll admitted that the idea of Adams starting in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was “wishing thinking” on his part while speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix, per The Athletic, he now believes there’s a strong chance he’ll be ready even earlier and could participate in training camp.

In addition to Adams, who signed a four-year, $70.5 million contract with the Seahawks in 2021, and suffered a quadriceps tear in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Carroll also provided an update on linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who tore his ACL in Week 17 against the New York Jets. Both injuries required season-ending surgeries.

Reasons for optimism with both @Prez and Jordyn Brooks. pic.twitter.com/uqJcnd6xGj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 19, 2023

“They’re doing well,” Carroll said. “The progress is being made. I think it’s this week that we’re meeting with them to make sure that they’re making their progress, but everything’s going fine so far. They’re very optimistic on their sides, they’re really thinking that they’re going to make it, so we’ll hold a good thought.”

As for what “going to make it” meant, Carroll explained, “Making camp. that’s what they’re shooting for. They’re not resigned to the fact that it’s going to take them past that, so they’ve got the right mindset. We’ll see what happens.”

There’s a Big Difference Between What Players Think & What the Doctors Say

While Carroll is happy with Adams and Brooks’ mindsets, there’s a major difference between what the players think and what the doctors say when it comes to returning to play. There’s a strong chance that Adams, 27, will be ready for camp, but the same can’t be said for Brooks.

The Athletic‘s Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote on Wednesday, “Adams will be approximately 10 months removed from injury when veterans are required to report to camp. Brooks will be only six months removed from surgery. Carroll intentionally framed the source of his optimism around how the players feel and not necessarily any information being provided by doctors. That’s an important distinction.

“Adams passing a physical in July isn’t completely out of the question,” but “Brooks passing a physical six months after ACL surgery would be unprecedented,” Dugar noted. “Schneider said at the league meetings that Brooks’ timeline is closer to the 11 months it took linebacker Jon Rhattigan to recover from his ACL tear.”

Jamal Adams’ Recent Workout Video Caused a Stir on Twitter

Adams looks like he’s been working hard to make a strong comeback for the 2023 NFL season and on April 15, the three-time Pro Bowler shared a grid of workout videos that caught fans’ attention on Twitter. “Brick by brick! #Prez,” he captioned the post.

One fan responded, “Yeah boiiiii, can’t wait for next season!! Go Hawks!,” while another person wrote, “Please prove the haters wrong.”

After the Seahawks signed safety Julian Love to a two, year $12 million contract this offseason, chatter circulated this was a sign Seattle was going to cut Adams due to his massive contract and failing to meet expectations.

While Adams set a single-season sack record (9.5) for a defensive back in 2020 — the year he was acquired from the Jets in a blockbuster trade, the LSU alum recorded zero sacks during the 2021 NFL season, appearing in just 12 games due to a shoulder injury. The 2022 NFL season was obviously a bust.

However, Carroll shut down the narrative that adding Love meant Adams was on his way out. “I know there’s some conversation that what we did with Julian, does that have some impact on Jamal or [fellow safety] Quandre [Diggs] — it doesn’t,” he said, per ESPN. “We have a clear thought of what we’re going to do with our guys and how we want to play them and we feel very fortunate to have all our guys.”