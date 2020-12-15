Jamal Adams Reveals Details of Talk With Jets’ Adam Gase

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has not been the biggest fan of New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and has not exactly been private about his opinion. Adams went public with his frustration with Gase just before the Jets finally traded him to the Seahawks before the start of training camp.

After the Seahawks’ blowout win over the Jets, Adams surprisingly took the high road and was complimentary of the organization. Adams revealed he had a conversation with Gase after the game.

“He told me to go get one,” Adams described his talk with his former coach, per Seahawks.com. “He was talking about a Super Bowl. A lot of the guys came up to us and I don’t want to blow our guys’ heads up or myself, which I’m not, but they were just saying that we have a great team. And we’ve always believed in that. But he just congratulated me, wished me well, told me to stay healthy. It’s pretty cool. At the end of the day, I don’t have any hate towards, not even just Gase, to the organization. Everybody just has different views and we had to move different.”

Prior to Being Traded, Adams Noted Gase Was Not the ‘Right Leader’ for the Jets

Adams made pointed remarks about Gase and the Jets organization in an interview with the New York Daily News just a few days before the blockbuster trade. The Seahawks safety noted Gase was not the “right leader for this organization.”

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said in July while he was still with the Jets. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—– and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Gase on His Relationship With Adams: ‘I Thought It Was Good, But Obviously He Felt Different’

Prior to the game, Gase admitted to being surprised about Adams’ comments before the deal was completed. Gase added that he “thought it was good” between them prior to Adams going public with his criticism.

“I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different,” Gase noted, via CBS Sports. “I don’t know, I never had any poor interactions with him,” Gase said. “I thought everything was – he was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Just kind of once the offseason hit, that’s kind of where – there’s nothing I can do, I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m not involved in those talks. That’s kind of where his agent and front office guys got to go to work.”

Adams was able to break the single-season sack record for a defensive back against his former team. The safety took down Sam Darnold to notch his 8.5 sack of the season with three more games remaining to add to the record.

