Jamal Adams Sounds Off on ‘Negativity’ Towards Seahawks & Trolls Eagles

Jamal Adams took on a number of topics in his six-minute press conference after the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. From questions about his coverage to the Eagles trash-talking, Adams covered as much ground with the media as he does in the secondary. When asked about the Seahawks offense potentially playing an “ugly game,” Adams took it as an opportunity to sound off on the “negativity” that he feels follows the franchise.

“Hey man, again, there’s always something negative about the Seattle Seahawks,” Adams noted. “I’ve kind of witnessed that over the past couple weeks, since I’ve been here. We are 8-3. Damn, that feels good. Let’s talk about that. All the negative, let’s miss all that, man. This was a team win. The offense did what they needed to do, and the defense did what we needed to do. And at the end of the day, the special teams came up and they handled business as well. At the end of the day, we’re 8-3.”

Adams Trolled the Eagles on Twitter

Adams also took an opportunity to get a few more jabs in at the Eagles. The Seahawks safety noted the Eagles “did a lot of talking” but pointed to the results for the Seahawks.

“Obviously, those guys did a lot of talking on that other side of the field,” Adams added. “At the end of the day, we’re not in the choir, we just come out and produce and win ballgames.”

The safety also took to Twitter to put a little twist on the familiar Philadelphia “Fly Eagles Fly” chant. Adams posted a video of the defense mimicking an Eagles dance in the end zone during Monday Night Football.

“FLY, SEAHAWKS FLY!” Adams tweeted along with the video.

Adams on the Seahawks Defense: ‘The Swagger Is Through the Roof’

Adams also took on a reporter who had asked him prior to the game about his Pro Football Focus’ coverage rating being down compared to 2019. Adams asked the reporter, “how was my coverage?” referencing his performance against the Eagles. The safety emphasized that the Seahawks defense is peaking at the right time and is “playing with a lot of swagger.”

“The swagger is through the roof,” Adams said, per Seahawks.com. “We’re playing with a lot of swagger, we’re playing with a lot of confidence. We know when we step on the field, we’re going to try to take the ball away, we’re going to get a sack, we’re going to get a pick, then we’re going to invite everybody to the party. That’s what we do.”

The Seahawks defense has now put back-to-back complete games together after being one of the worst statistical units to start the season. Seattle has a stretch of upcoming games against some of the worst teams on their schedule beginning this week with the Giants. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks defense can take advantage of these matchups starting in Week 13.

