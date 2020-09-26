Jamal Adams Threatens to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram

Jamal Adams had a strong message for his fellow Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs heading into the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Adams joked that he told Diggs he was going to unfollow him on social media and delete his phone number if he got ejected again. Diggs was ejected early in the Seahawks-Patriots game for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

“I told [Quandre] Diggs, I said if he gets ejected again I’m going to delete his number and unfollow him off of Instagram and Twitter,” Adams said with a smile during his weekly press conference. “So, if he leaves us out there to dry again, we’re going to have some problems. Nah, he’s excited to get back. Obviously, he didn’t mean no harm with the hit, but [he was] just playing so fast like he always does. I can tell you he is itching to get back out there, and I can’t wait to get back out there with him.”

Diggs Apologized to Harry After the Game

After the game, Diggs reached out to Harry to apologize for the hit. The Seahawks safety also gave the wide receiver a shoutout on Twitter.

“N’Keal Harry said Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs reached to apologize for the helmet-to-helmet hit that got him ejected,” NESN’s Zack Cox noted on Twitter. “Harry said he ‘never felt like it was intentional,’ so they’re cool.”

Diggs quote tweeted Cox’s report and emphasized that he did not intend to hurt Harry with the hit. The Seahawks safety was ejected from the game but is still able to play against the Cowboys in Week 3.

“Never my intention to hurt anybody.. Respect @NkealHarry15,” Diggs tweeted.

Diggs on Adams’ ‘Threat’: ‘Dude Crazy’

Adams’ unfollow threat made its way back to Diggs and the Seahawks safety appears to have had a good laugh about it. Diggs retweeted Adams’ comments and had a simple message of his own.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 dude crazy!” Diggs joked on Twitter.

Their friendship goes back to college when Diggs tried to recruit Adams to play at Texas. Diggs was one of the first people Adams told when the trade to the Seahawks was being finalized.

“He was one of the first people that I called when I did find out that I got traded,” Adams told USA Today during training camp. “It was Saturday and my agent was like ‘man, don’t tell anybody, like that you’re getting traded to Seattle,’ and I was like alright, then I called Quandre and said man, ‘It might go through, it might go through.’”

Adams Grew Up Outside Dallas & Is Excited to Play Against the Cowboys

Earlier this week, Adams indicated that some of the Cowboys players have doubts about his coverage ability. The Seahawks safety admitted he has a little extra motivation for Sunday. Adams declined to call out the specific players heading into the Week 3 matchup.

“I can’t tell you that, man,” Adams said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “C’mon. I can’t give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops. So just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder to go out there and continue to do what I’m doing. Obviously, things happen. It’s part of the game. And hey, just looking forward to the matchup.”

