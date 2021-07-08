Insider Gives Troublesome Update on Seahawks Star Jamal Adams

As the Seattle Seahawks continue negotiations with Jamal Adams, the two sides do not appear to be close to a new deal with training camp just weeks away. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described talks between Adams and the Seahawks as “slow-going” adding that the safety is a “hard bargainer.”

“The Seahawks are committed to getting this done, but I’m told it has been a bit slow-going,” Fowler explained on a recent SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. “This is a situation that could bleed through training camp, even possibly close to Week 1. It’s complicated, because Jamal Adams has some leverage. He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he’s trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I’m not saying he’s holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they’re dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who’s willing to bet on himself.”

The Seahawks safety is entering the final season of a four-year, $22.25 million and is slated to make $9.8 million in 2021. While Adams has not publicly threatened to hold out without an extension, there continues to be fear that the star safety could miss training camp without a new deal.

Carroll on Adams’ Future: ‘We Expect Him for Camp & Everything Should be Fine’

Adams was absent from mandatory minicamp, but the Seahawks excused the safety noting he was dealing with a personal matter. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted he expects a new contract to eventually get ironed out and the safety to be present at training camp.

“It’s been ongoing and it’s been amicable throughout,” Carroll explained in June, per NFL.com. “We recognize that he’s a fantastic football player and we’re in the midst of, it’s a big contract process. I know he knows he’s been treated with a lot of respect and he’s been very respectful towards the club, as well. There’s been good talks, just hasn’t been able to get settled at this point. It’s coming. We expect him for camp and everything should be fine.”

Holdouts Have Not Typically Worked in Favor of Seahawks Players

Former sports agent Joel Corry believes the Seahawks’ recent history suggests Adams holding out would not work in his favor. Corry cited Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas as recent Seahawks holdouts that did not end positively for either player. The Seahawks do not use Adams as a traditional safety, which is something his representatives are sure to emphasize throughout negotiations.

“Adams will need to decide just how willing he is to push the envelope if an agreement can’t be reached by the start of training camp in late July,” Corry noted on CBS Sports. “Seattle’s recent history in contract disputes suggests that a holdout isn’t the best tactic to get a new deal. …Things would get really interesting should Adams play under his fifth-year option. He would seem to be destined for a franchise tag in 2022. Adams would surely file a grievance to be classified as a linebacker instead of a safety. The linebacker franchise tag is $4.197 million more than the safety figure this year.”