Seahawks Reveal Winning Jersey & Uniform Combo vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks have a history of winning in their blue jerseys, and the team is going back to old faithful for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants. After wearing white and green in previous weeks, the Seahawks will return to their signature look at home which will include their blue pants as well.

If you think the Seahawks have won a lot while wearing blue, you would be correct in your assumption. Twitter user @Seahawxx88 has a uniform database that shows Seattle has won more than 76 percent of their games with this combination going 52-16 since 2012 with the all-blue look. Seattle is 3-2 when they have worn the blue jerseys with grey pants.

The Seahawks are looking to take advantage of what is expected to be the softer part of their schedule. Seattle will not play a team with a winning record again until potentially December 27 in their rematch with the Rams in what could be a battle for the NFC West title. The Seahawks take on the Jets and Washington following their matchup against the Giants.

Carlos Dunlap Is Questionable vs. Giants

Seattle could be without their top pass rusher as Carlos Dunlap is questionable with an injury he suffered against the Eagles. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Dunlap is optimistic he will be able to suit up.

“We’ll find out about Carlos Dunlap here at the end of the week,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He was pretty bright-eyed about it today; we’ll see what happens.”

Cornerback Tre Flowers Is Unlikely to Play in Week 13

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Dunlap will try to play against the Giants. Things look less promising for cornerback Tre Flowers who has emerged as the Seahawks starting corner opposite Shaquill Griffin with Quinton Dunbar being placed on injured reserve.

“Judging by what I saw today, Carlos Dunlap (questionable, foot) will try to play Sunday vs Giants,” Bell tweeted. “Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde are ready. D.J. Reed will start for Tre Flowers (doubtful, hamstring) at CB. Rashaad Penny is getting back to practice Seahawks.”

Carroll noted Flowers is not dealing with a serious injury but called it “a lot to expect” for the corner to play against the Giants.

“He came out of the game with his hamstring tight, did the MRI and he’s got something that we have to deal with,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “It’s not a serious hamstring injury, but it’s enough to really bother him this week, and to expect for him to turn around and bounce back around this week is a lot to expect. We’ll see what happens. We’ll take him all the way up to the weekend.”

The Seahawks Are the No. 3 Seed in the NFC Heading Into Week 13

We are a little more than a month away from the NFL playoff picture being locked into place. Heading into their matchup against the Giants, the Seahawks are the NFC’s No. 3 seed and are a game ahead of the Rams for the NFC West lead. Seattle will be heavy favorites in their next three matchups and are just one game back from the Saints for the No. 1 seed.

Seeding is likely to matter less in this year’s postseason with NFL teams playing home games with limited or no fans. The Seahawks are unlikely to have the 12s for playoff games but a higher seed would give them a matchup against a team with a worse record than if Seattle loses the division.

Even without fans in the stands, the Seahawks playing postseason games at home gives the team the advantage of less travel. Under the revised playoff rules, the Seahawks will only have a playoff bye if they are able to secure the No. 1 seed.

