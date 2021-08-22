Seahawks Lose Receiver for Season, Linebacker Has ‘Serious’ Injury

The Seattle Seahawks sustained two significant injuries in the team’s preseason loss to the Denver Broncos. Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua revealed on Instagram that he has a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll also described linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven’s injury as “significant.”

“While Burr-Kirven’s status remains unknown, Ursua announced on Instagram live that he tore his ACL in his left knee during the second quarter of Saturday’s contest,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith detailed. “He will likely need season-ending reconstructive knee surgery and Seattle is expected to place him on injured reserve in coming days.

“Ursua suffered the non-contact injury with a little over four minutes remaining in the second quarter, crumpling to the turf at the Broncos 40-yard line. His knee appeared to give out at the top of his route and trainers promptly rushed out on the field to tend to him before calling for the medical cart. He was immediately ruled out to return.”

Here’s a look at Ursua’s message about his season-ending injury.

Carroll on Ursua & Burr-Kirven’s Injuries: ‘It’s Going to Be a While’

While Burr-Kirven’s specific injury has not been revealed, both players are headed towards a long road to recovery. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated it was “going to be a while” until either player returned to the field.

“Really, the hard lessons too, are coming,” Carroll told reporters. “Two of our guys got whacked. Johnny U and [Ben Burr-Kirven], both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game and sometimes it takes a toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we’ll see what happens with them. It’s going to be a while.”

Ursua: ‘I Tore My ACL, So I’ll Be Out for the Season’

It is disappointing news for both players as Ursua had a growing buzz surrounding his training camp performance. The Seahawks have a crowded receiver group, and Ursua spent last season on the team’s practice squad. Ursua played in three games for the Seahawks during his rookie season in 2019.

Seattle signed Ursua to a future’s contract in January and the receiver was fighting to make the final 53-man roster. The Seahawks also have a number of other promising receivers battling for a spot as well including Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Aaron Fuller and Cody Thompson. Burr-Kirven has been a significant special teams contributor appearing in all 16 games the last two seasons.

“Last night, I tore my ACL, so I’ll be out for the season,” Ursua detailed on Instagram. “But, it’s alright, I’ll be back. Had fun playing out there, fun catching some balls, making some plays. …Tore my right side, tore my right ACL back in 2017. Now, I tore my left side, so just gotta get it right, get back. Build the strength back up and hopefully get back out there, keep ballin’.”

The Seahawks have one remaining preseason game against the Chargers before finalizing their final 53-man roster on August 31st. Seattle has a particularly tight race at receiver, and we can expect the Seahawks to try to stash a few wideouts on the practice squad as well.