Seahawks Super Bowl Champ’s Wife Posts Message After Retirement

While the Seattle Seahawks are re-signing punter Jon Ryan, he is not joining the team’s 2024 roster.

Ryan, who played for the Seahawks between 2008 and 2017, earning a Super Bowl championship ring in 2014, wants “to call himself a Seattle Seahawk forever,” The Seattle Times Bob Condotta reported on April 15.

The 42-year-old “planned to fly to Seattle on Monday to sign a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, so he can officially retire as a member of the team for which he spent most of his career.” Ryan’s wife, comedian Sarah Colonna, was thrilled for her husband and sent a message to the Seahawks.

“So happy for Jon, so proud of him – and this means the world to him,” Colonna posted on X. “thank you @Seahawks for this. Forever a #Seahawks @JonRyan9.”

During these 24 hours, Ryan is officially a member of the team. “(Seahawks general manager John Schneider) said we had to do it before the draft,” Ryan told the outlet. “Because it does take up a roster spot for the day, which I was unaware of.”

Ryan was the Seahawks’ longest-tenured player when he was released in 2018. Ryan left Seattle as the franchise leader in career punts (770), average (44.9), net average (40.8), and punts downed inside the 20 (276), per team reporter John Boyle.

Following his exit, Ryan had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills before returning to the CFL. After the 2022 season with the Edmonton Elks, Ryan retired from the CFL.

Jon Ryan Called His Touchdown Pass in the Playoffs ‘The Greatest Moment of My Career With the Seahawks’

Punter Jon Ryan with the TOUCHDOWN PASS, in the NFC Championship, in Seattle, down 16-0 to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers… CAUGHT BY offensive tackle Garry Gilliam. ON A fake field goal. This Seahawks comeback was the best in history. TO THE SUPERBOWL! pic.twitter.com/iVNcbjRXM9 — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) June 27, 2023

If there is one play the 12s will remember Ryan, turning a fake field goal into a touchdown pass to offensive tackle Garry Gilliam in the 2015 NFC title game. Trailing 16-0 in the third quarter, the trick play propelled Seattle’s unforgettable comeback to defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-22.

“Individually it was the greatest moment of my career with the Seahawks for sure,” Ryan told The Seattle Times. Making the touchdown pass even more memorable, it was against his former team. Ryan spent two seasons with the Packers at the start of his NFL career.

“It was spur of the moment,” Ryan recalled. “I looked up and saw (former Packers coach) Mike McCarthy, a guy I have a tremendous amount of respect for. I love the guy. But he was also the guy who cut me in Green Bay, so I sort of gave him a friendly point in his face and a little discount double check. Looking back, that was a terribly cocky thing to do. But I had fun with it. I don’t think there are any hard feelings.”

Ryan also didn’t have any hard feelings after the Seahawks released him in 2018. He posted a goodbye note on social media that called his tenure tenure in Seattle an “honor and a privilege.”

Jon Ryan Took Issue With the Seahawks Smoking Cigars After Missing the Playoffs

The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess. I could say a lot of things right now because I’m shaking with anger but I’ll just say I’m really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/ePoFQw7UPE — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) January 8, 2024



The Seahawks finished the 2023 NFL season with a 9-8 record. While Seattle won their final contest against the Arizona Cardinals, they missed out on the playoffs. After the game, The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted a video of several players, including safety Julian Love, smoking celebratory cigars in the locker room.

“Cigars—but not playoffs—in #Seahawks’ locker room after last-game rally win at Arizona,” Bell captioned the video, which caught Ryan’s attention.

“The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess,” Ryan posted on X. “I could say a lot of things right now because I’m shaking with anger but I’ll just say I’m really disappointed.”

However, Love later clarified that the cigars had nothing to do with football. “Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg,” Love posted. “These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys.”

After the reason for the cigar was pointed out, Ryan was still not thrilled with the choice. “Not being miserable but there’s a time and place,” he posted.