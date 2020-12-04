Josh Gordon & Seahawks Stars Give Strong Reactions to Latest News

Josh Gordon can rejoin the Seattle Seahawks after the NFL’s reinstatement, and the wide receiver appears thrilled to be able to play football again this season. Gordon took to Twitter to celebrate the good news as it will be more than a year since he played an NFL game once the receiver is eligible to suit up for the Seahawks.

“🙏🏾 Thankful ☝🏾,” Gordon noted on Twitter.

Hours later, Gordon tweeted again noting, “our time is now.” Gordon also posted a video of his recent workouts to Instagram and the receiver appears to be in great shape. Gordon will be eligible to be with the team once he passes COVID-19 testing, but cannot practice or play in games until after Week 15.

Here is a look at the highlight video Gordon posted on Instagram.

Wilson on Gordon: ‘Hopefully This Time It’s Better Than the Last Time’

Russell Wilson has publicly vouched for Gordon dating back to the Seahawks’ decision to claim the receiver after he was released by the Patriots in 2019. Wilson sounds optimistic that Gordon can help the team and finish some of the unfinished business he has after being suspended before last year’s playoffs.

“He’s an amazing receiver,” Wilson explained, per Seahawks.com. “A guy who was great for us last year, made some great plays. Obviously he’s been a great player over his years, but more than anything else, it’s a testament hopefully to his growth in life. You always want to see people overcome challenges and everything else.”

Wilson noted that he expects Gordon to have a smooth transition back with the team, and is hopeful that “this time it’s better than the last time.”

“He did a tremendous job of really bonding with the guys, fitting in the right way. He was about the approach, he was studying his playbook, he was ready to roll, he made great plays for us, but he just fit in the right way,” Wilson added. “He was about the work ethic. Coach (Pete Carroll) does a great job of giving guys chances… I’m rooting for him to be able to overcome, and hopefully this time it’s better than the last time.”

Adams to Gordon: ‘Welcome Back My Brotha’

Jamal Adams did not play with Gordon last season, but the Seahawks star safety is excited for the receiver to rejoin the team. The safety was one of the first players to welcome Gordon back on social media after news broke that he had been reinstated.

“Welcome back my brotha! All$IN 🏁 @JOSH_GORDONXII,” Adams tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how Gordon fits into an already productive receiver group. Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expressed how positive the team’s first experience was with Gordon and is excited for Wilson to have another “fun toy” in the offense.

“He was an unbelievable pro,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean just the way he worked. . . . He was awesome to have around. I can’t wait to have him back and he gives [quarterback Russell Wilson] another fun toy to play with.”

