Seahawks News: ‘Explosive’ RB Set to Make NFL Debut Against 49ers

During the Seattle Seahawks’ frustrating 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the team’s No. 1 running back, Kenneth Walker III, exited the game in the first quarter with an oblique injury and did not return.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 20, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic Walker would avoid hitting injured reserve. However, it’s highly unlikely Walker will suit up against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day.

Luckily for the Seahawks, running back Kenny McIntosh is ready to make his NFL debut. “He’s going right to the front,” Carroll said of Seattle’s seventh-round pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Seahawks initially received some flack after selecting Kenny McIntosh on Day 3. After using a second-round pick to select UCLA standout Zach Charbonnet, and with Walker primed to be RB1, the move felt extraneous.

During training camp, however, Walker (groin) and Charbonnet (shoulder) went down with injuries and McIntosh capitalized on his time to shine. “Kenny has been probably one of the highlights,” Carroll told reporters on July 30.

“He lost about 10 pounds from when he was here in the springtime. He’s in great shape, and he’s just razor sharp, and he’s been explosive, innovative with his runs and his cuts, caught the ball well.”

The former Bulldog was activated from IR last week but was a healthy scratch against the Rams. McIntosh initially injured his knee during the Seahawks’ mock game on August 4. Fox 13 Seattle reported, “McIntosh had his left leg wrenched awkwardly as linebacker Levi Bell rode him to the ground.”

Kenny McIntosh Is Much ‘Quicker’ Than His 40-Yard Dash Time

Really bummed to hear Seahawks rookie RB Kenny McIntosh heads to the IR. Was hoping he could make a splash. pic.twitter.com/PtwSIIwPcL — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) September 9, 2023



While McIntosh helped Georgia win two national championships, his draft stock fell after he posted a 4.62 time for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him the third-slowest running back in Indianapolis that day, per SI.

McIntosh has since proved in Seattle that that was an off-day. “He’s really quick out there,” Carroll said. “The coaches have commented that we are surprised at how quick he has looked 4.53 or something like that. There’s a lot of really good running backs that run that time so, that’s not the issue. But he has looked quicker than he did in the springtime that’s all I can say. Everyone’s fired up about it.”

Before getting injured, it appeared McIntosh had a real shot at beating out veteran Deejay Dallas as the team’s third back.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of the 23-year-old prospect in his pre-draft profile, “He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Remains Questionable for Week 12

Geno Smith #Seahawks Gets whacked in the elbow by Aaron Donald while throwing and was seen shaking out his hand after. Likely banged the ulnar nerve, which runs along the inside of the elbow and innervates some of the pinky side fingers. Hopefully UCL is fine pic.twitter.com/Fghyp1k6xp — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 19, 2023



In addition to losing Walker against the Rams, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith suffered a right elbow injury after taking a hard hit from Rams tackle Aaron Donald.

While Smith returned to play in the fourth quarter, completing 22-of-34 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown, his status for Thursday’s divisional showdown is up in the air.

Carroll told reporters on Monday that Smith has “a great chance to make it back.” Based on backup quarterback Drew Lock‘s performance, the 12s are hoping Smith can play. Stepping in for an injured Smith, Lock completed 2-of-6 passes for three yards and an interception.

After losing to the Rams, the Seahawks (6-4) need to dig deep to defeat the 49ers (7-3) on a short week. Seattle’s playoff hopes depend on it.