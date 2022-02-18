New Mock Draft Sends Prospect Compared to Legion of Boom Member to Seahawks

T

he Seattle Seahawks have gone from having the No. 1-ranked overall defense from 2012-15 to the 31st-ranked pass defense the last two seasons.

To fix that, the Seahawks need to add pass rushers along with cornerbacks and linebackers with superior coverage skills.

In a new mock draft on Feb. 17, the Seahawks did just that. USA Today’s Luke Easterling has the Seahawks addressing their secondary with the selection of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 41 overall.

The possibility of drafting Gordon should excite Seahawks fans for two reasons. First, Gordon was a very good college football player who is being compared to Pro Bowl-caliber players by multiple scouting departments.

Secondly, Gordon not only attended the University of Washington in Seattle, but he also starred in high school about 30 miles north of Lumen Field.

Kyler Gordon Compared to Former Legion of Boom Member Byron Maxwell, Ex-Pro Bowl Byron Jones

The Seahawks would probably prefer to draft the next Richard Sherman, but adding a player with a similar skillset and upside as Bryon Maxwell would be an upgrade for the Seattle secondary.

“Kyler Gordon is a physical cornerback who excels at tackling,” wrote the Bleacher Report Scouting Department. “He runs through ball-carriers, delivering strong blows all over the field.

“With his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage, Gordon excels at blitzing. He plays fast and shows the ability to shoot the gap. Although he plays with good physicality, he at times gets stuck to blockers and has trouble disengaging.

“In the pass game, Gordon does his best when he’s able to see the routes develop in front of him and can see the quarterback throw the ball. With adequate speed, he sometimes struggles when matched against faster receiving threats.”

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt told Seahawks.com that “one thing that is going to be significantly different this year” will be the defense’s aggressiveness. With that in mind, Gordon sounds like a natural fit at cornerback.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein agrees that two of Gordon’s best traits are his athleticism and physicality.

“Cornerback who comes with an elite, high-performance engine but a GPS still in the process of loading. Gordon’s dynamic athletic qualities will show up in testing, but more importantly, they are all over his tape,” wrote Zierlein. “His blend of play strength and explosive burst affects the passing game from press, off-man and zone coverages. He plays with an alpha demeanor and hitting is definitely part of his overall package.

“Gordon lacks polish and needs to play with better route recognition and anticipation, but if those elements click, his ball production could be near the top of the league as one of the top playmakers in the game.

Bleacher Report has Gordon ranked as the 105th-best overall player and the 11th-best cornerback in the 2022 draft class. BR also compared the Washington cornerback to Maxwell. A former sixth-round draft pick by the Seahawks, Maxwell started 23 games for Seattle, including 12 for the 2014 NFC Champion squad.

NFL.com compared Gordon to 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones. With the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, Jones has started 103 games in his seven-year career.

Kyler Gordon Was a High School Star at Archbishop Murphy

Drafting a player who can make an impact and become a starter in the NFL should be the top priority fans want, but it doesn’t hurt if the prospect is also from nearby.

Gordon is from Mukilteo, Wash, and attended Archbishop Murphy High School, which is about 30 minutes north of downtown Seattle. In high school, Gordon was an Associated Press 2A all-state player as both a defensive back and all-purpose player. During his senior season, he posted more than 1,350 yards from scrimmage, 44 tackles and five interceptions.

He finished his high school career with 16 interceptions and helped Archbishop Murphy win 44 games, including 37 in his last three seasons. During his junior year, Archbishop went 14-0 and won the 2A state championship.

At Washington, Gordon posted 97 total tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 12 pass defenses and two interceptions. He made the All-Pac-12 First Team as a senior in 2021.

The last time the Seahawks drafted a player from the University of Washington who was also from Washington was tight end Jerramy Stevens in 2002.