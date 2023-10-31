Seahawks News: $63 Million DT Posts Message After Surprise Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made a huge splash ahead of the October 31 trade deadline, landing defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants.

In exchange for Williams, who was in the final year of his $63 million contract, the Giants received a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Pro Bowler couldn’t contain his excitement to leave New York, a team that’s lost six of their last eight games.

Before the blockbuster trade was officially announced by either team on Monday, October 30, Williams shared the NFL’s Instagram post featuring all the immediate reactions to the pending deal on his page. The caption read, “The 1st place @seahawks just got better 👀.”

The Seahawks (5-2) usurped the No. 1 spot in the NFC West after defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, and adding the former No. 6 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft will gives Seattle’s defensive line a huge boost.

In a second post on Monday, Williams, 29, shared a heartfelt goodbye to New York, where he’s played since 2019.

He captioned the post, “It’s been an honor to be a part of the Giants organization and everything it stands for, this place will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you to all the coaches, staff, teammates, and fans that have supported me through my career here. NY it’s been real.

“Now it’s time to continue my career back in the west coast. Seattle here we come ! GO HAWKS!!!”

Seahawks safety Julian commented, “Let’s rock Big Cat!,” while linebacker Uchenna Nwosu shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Let’s go!! My dawg @leonardwilliams.”

Pete Carroll Said He Likes ‘Everything’ About Leonard Williams

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters after the trade was announced, noting that the deal won’t be finalized until Williams passes his physical at team headquarters on Tuesday.

When asked what he liked about the 6-foot-5, 302-pound tackle, “Oh man, everything,” Carroll said. “Everything.”

What does Pete Carroll like about Leonard Williams? “Oh man. Everything. Everything.” Carroll was long gone at USC by the time Williams got there, but he’s kept a close eye on Williams throughout his career because of their Trojan connection. pic.twitter.com/Ys1qIrAIe9 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 30, 2023

“We’ve watched him for a long time and have known him for a good while, a Trojan and all that,” Carroll said of the former USC standout. “He’s a fantastic football player. He’s the kind of guy that can make a difference in games. He’s really a nice player.”

“He’s been doing that for a long part of his career and he’s really good at it,” Carroll said of the nine-year veteran. “He’s an all-around player, versatile, run and pass, can rush the passer, cause issues and problems for your opponent. He’s a terrific kid, he’s a leader and a competitor and just the kind of guy you’re fortunate to have on your team.”

The Seahawks Obtained Leonard Williams at a Massive Discount

While Williams’ massive contract would’ve made a trade difficult for the Seahawks, the Giants are covering the bulk of Williams’ $10 million salary for the remainder of the year, per ESPN‘s Brady Henderson.

“The Seahawks will owe Williams about $647,000 for the remainder of the season, which is the prorated amount of the veteran minimum base salary of $1.165 million,” Henderson wrote. “Williams had $10 million remaining on his $18 million base salary for 2023, which the teams agreed to lower to the vet minimum as part of the trade, per sources. The Giants paid Williams the balance in the form of a signing bonus.”

The New York Post reported the Giants will save $4.6 million on their 2023 salary cap with this move.

As for the message Carroll is sending to the rest of the team with this trade, “We’re competing,” he said. “That’s really what this is about, is trying to get better and help our team, and this is one of the late opportunities to do something like that, and [general manager] John [Schneider] did a beautiful job of figuring it out and how to work it and pick out the guy that really fits and can be a part of this team.

“I’m really excited for our guys to get to know Leonard and see who he is and what he’s all about. His competitiveness is really very similar to guys that we have in this program, and it’s going to fit in great.”