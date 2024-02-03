Seahawks News: Leslie Frazier Reveals No. 1 Reason He ‘Chose Seattle’

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepped away for the 2023 NFL season, and now he’s making a comeback.

On Friday, February 2, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news the Frazier was joining the Seattle Seahawks as their new assistant head coach. The report comes two after the Seahawks officially announced Mike Macdonald was replacing Pete Carroll as their new head coach.

CBS Sports Josina Anderson spoke directly to the 64-year-old coach after the news announced he was heading to Seattle. Frazier told Anderson four teams were pursuing him for the exact same role to help their new head coaches. But there was one reason the Seahawks stood out as the best option.

Anderson posted, “When I asked Leslie why he chose Seattle, he said the difference was ‘Mike (Macdonald). Mike was my quality control coach when I was in Baltimore.’ Leslie then ended the call so he could send in his contract.”

The #Seahawks are hiring Leslie Frazier as their assistant head coach, per sources. The onetime #Vikings head coach, Frazier has long been a mentor to Macdonald. Now he joins Macdonald’s staff in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/JBYnbHSc4V — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2024

Frazier only spent one season as the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary coach in 2016, so Macdonald must’ve made quite an impression. With Macdonald, 36, becoming the youngest head coach in the NFL, having a veteran like Frazier by his side should be a great help.

Frazier initially wanted to return to the NFL as a head coach. In 2010, Frazier became the interim head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, a position he held through December 2013.

“There’s no doubt in my mind because of the things that have transpired over the last 10 years, and the things that I’ve seen and experienced, that I’ll be a better head coach the second time around — for sure,” Frazier told CBS Sports last month.

Leslie Frazier Took Interviews With Several Teams Before Accepting the Seahawks Job

The Los Angeles Chargers interviewed Frazier to be their next head coach but hired Jim Harbaugh. Frazier also interviewed to be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, but the franchise stuck with Antonio Pierce.

Last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Frazier was interviewing to be the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. The position was open after the team parted ways with Vic Fangio, who was subsequently hired by the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, it seems Frazier found the perfect home. Fans and analysts were thrilled to learn Frazier was landing in Seattle. One fan posted, “He brings experience and that what’s important with a new head coach, I love the hire.” NFL Network’s James Palmer simply wrote, “GREAT HIRE.”

Leslie Frazier Said Stepping Away From Buffalo ‘Helped Him Grow’

While Frazier took a sabbatical last season, he didn’t exactly take the year off. Working as an analyst for the NFL Network and 33rd Team throughout the season, he remained connected to the game. In fact, Frazier said leaving Buffalo helped him grow.

“It’s forced me to broaden my horizons a little bit,” Frazier told CBS Sports. “Looking at the league from a global standpoint as opposed to just a team that I’m on and just the opponent that we’re getting prepared for. It’s forced me to see the league in its entirety and it’s helped me to get more involved in some of the angles that allow you to win.”

Frazier pent six years as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator, during which he also served as assistant head coach for three seasons. During the 2021 season, the Bills finished the regular season with No. 1 defense in the NFL. Buffalo ranked No. 9 in total defense for the 2022 season. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott took over Frazier’s role last year, the team promoted Bobby Babich to be their defensive coordinator for the 2024 season.