Luke Willson Announces Retirement From NFL

Tight end Luke Willson signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to provide depth and a veteran presence. One day later, Willson announced his intentions to begin the “next chapter” of his life. The Seahawks released him as he announced his retirement.

The fan-favorite tight end provided the news with a long statement on social media. He explained his decision to walk away from the NFL after rejoining the Seahawks and taking part in a practice session. He then provided insight into some issues that sent him to the hospital.

“After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Willson said in his statement. “This off-season I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion. That situations has really challenged me as an individual and changed my perspective on a lot of things with regards to my life. After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it’s time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life.”

Willson walks away from the NFL with appearances in 102 regular-season games, as well as two Super Bowls. He caught 111 passes for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. Though one of his most important receptions was the two-point conversion against the Packers in the 2014 NFC Championship that gave the Seahawks a three-point lead late.

Willson Turned Heads During His Lone Practice on Tuesday

Always known for his big personality, Willson turned heads once again when he showed up for his first practice session after rejoining the team. He donned a pair of short shorts and showcased flowing long blocks, drawing comparisons to Fabio.

Willson met with reporters on Tuesday and explained that he still had several friends in the building and the team facility “means a lot” to him. He added that he had a tough task ahead of him trying to learn Shane Waldron’s offensive system after joining the team late.

Despite showing up late and having less knowledge about the offensive scheme, head coach Pete Carroll still expressed excitement about adding Willson. “Luke has always been a great part of that for us, and he’s just one of my favorites that we’ve had in the program over the years,” he told reporters, according to the Seahawks website.

The Seahawks Have Depth Issues Once Again

The Seahawks needed to sign Willson due to injuries at the position. Tight end Colby Parkinson refractured the foot that he broke as a rookie in 2020. Tyler Mabry is also dealing with a foot injury. The Seahawks have Gerald Everett and Will Dissly available, but the only other healthy option is first-year player Cam Sutton.

With the 31-year-old walking away from the NFL, the Seahawks have depth issues once again. Everett and Dissly will be the starters entering the first regular-season game, but the Seahawks currently do not have many options that can step in if injuries become an issue.

Willson’s release means that the Seahawks now have an open spot on the 80-man roster. The team can use this spot to add another tight end for the final preseason game and, potentially, the regular season if necessary. Though there is currently no indication that the team is close to doing so.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Showing Significant Interest in 8-Time Pro Bowler: Report