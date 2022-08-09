Marshawn Lynch Arrested Hours After New Role With Seahawks Announced

A notable former Seattle Seahawks star was arrested on Tuesday, August 9.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch — who played with the team from 2010 until 2015 and again in 2019 — was arrested and charged with driving under the influence by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) just before 7:30 a.m. local time.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorities conducted a vehicle stop on Lynch near the Las Vegas strip for suspected driver impairment. During the course of the investigation, officers determined Lynch was impaired and he was arrested, as noted by LVMPD.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the official LVMPD Twitter account cited.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch’s Mugshot Made Public After Arrest

According to sources of TMZ Sports, which also publicized Lynch’s mugshot following the arrest, the 36-year-old “was driving into curbs on the side of the road before the traffic stop.”

TMZ added: “Lynch did not submit to a breathalyzer, but we’re told he had his blood drawn.”

Seahawks Announce Lynch as Correspondent in 2022

The news comes just hours after the Seahawks announced the five-time Pro Bowler will return to the team and serve in a special correspondent role later in the 2022 season.

“Later this season, former running back Marshawn Lynch will also act as a special correspondent for the team, where he will produce creative content for a variety of projects,” the Seahawks press release stated on August 8.

The 39-year-old was one of the league’s top running backs during his prime, having been named a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection. However, he’s best known for his Seahawks tenure, where he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. Lynch also led the Seahawks to another Super Bowl appearance in the following season.

Lynch played 13 seasons in the league, beginning his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2007 and spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017 and 2018. He finished his career with 10,413 rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns.

Following the end of his playing career, Lynch has invested as a team owner in sports, co-owning the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football League and the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League.

As noted by Jared Greenspan of The New York Post, Lynch was previously arrested by the California Highway Patrol for DUI in 2012, pleading guilty to a charge of reckless driving.

Lynch is the latest player connected with the Seahawks to be arrested over the past couple of months. Former Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in July for carrying a concealed weapon, according to ESPN. Ex-Seahawks receiver David Moore was also arrested in July on drug and weapon charges in Texas, according to NFL.com.