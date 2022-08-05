Seahawks Rival QB Dealing With ‘Severe’ and ‘Abnormal’ Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for the 2022 season while trying to figure out who will be their starting quarterback. While one of their NFC West rivals already knows who will be their starter, the star quarterback is dealing with some troubling injury news.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport, Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow. While it isn’t expected to keep him sidelined heading into the season, Rapaport believes it will be something to monitor as Stafford and the Rams medical staff manages the issue throughout the year.

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the report, but his comments didn’t exactly put Rams fans at ease.

“It’s a little bit abnormal for a quarterback, some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it is something that we’re kind of learning about on the fly and his feedback,” McVay told reporters on Thursday, August 4. “The goal is to try to get him to feel as good as possible, especially when you’re talking about something with that throwing elbow, and this is the plan that we feel best about, but it is something that I’ve never navigated through as a coach with a quarterback.”

How Have the Seahawks Handled Matthew Stafford Before?

As long as he’s able to play throughout the 2022 season, Stafford will be facing the Seahawks twice this year. While the Rams are reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks have made things difficult for Stafford over the years.

During his time with both the Rams and Detroit Lions, Stafford has played in six games against the Seahawks. He’s gone just 3-3 in those games, throwing for 1,677 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a mediocre passer rating of 85.4.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

A lot of that production came last year, however, with Stafford taking over under center for Seattle’s NFC West rival. The Rams won both 2021 matchups, with Stafford completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 609 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Stafford’s elbow tendinitis could make things more difficult for him as the 2022 season progresses, and that’s worth noting for Seahawks fans. The Seahawks won’t be playing the Rams until the tail end of the season, with their two NFC West clashes taking place on December 4 and January 8.

If Stafford isn’t fully healthy, and starts to wear down by the end of the year, the Seahawks will have a much better chance at taking down the defending Super Bowl champions.

Latest on Seahawks QB Competition

The Seahawks don’t have a star quarterback like Stafford, but the team is trying to figure out who will be starting in Week 1 as Geno Smith and Drew Lock duke it out in training camp.

According to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Smith is currently the leader to be the Week 1 starter. As the team’s backup behind Russell Wilson since 2019, Smith has spent plenty of time around the team and gotten comfortable with the offense. He shined in limited action last season, posting a 103.0 passer rating in the four games he played in.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron admitted that the Seahawks have a plan on what they’ll be doing at the quarterback position, but told reporters that they’re keeping that plan “in-house” for the time being.

There’s still plenty of time for Lock to prove himself and win the starting job, especially with all three preseason games left to be played. However, as of right now it’s looking increasingly likely that the 31-year-old veteran in Smith will be Seattle’s Week 1 starter.