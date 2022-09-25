Seahawks GM Attends Pac-12 Game to Watch Exciting QB Prospect

The Seattle Seahawks might not have their long-term answer at quarterback currently on the roster, so general manager John Schneider is already hard at work looking at QBs for the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Dawgman.com editor Chris Fetters, a significant number of scouts were in attendance for a Pac-12 matchup between the Stanford Cardinal and Washington Huskies in Seattle. Fetters also mentioned that the long-tenured Seahawks general manager was also spotted in Washington’s press box.

The Huskies consistently produce NFL-caliber talent, and the Seahawks have drafted plenty of in-state prospects in the past, but the biggest name that Schneider was likely keeping an eye on was new Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.. The talented QB completed 22 of 37 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-22 victory over Stanford.

There were plenty of other prospects who Schneider likely wanted to watch on both sides of the ball, but no one has turned more heads on either team through the first month of the college football season than Penix.

Who Is Michael Penix Jr.?

It has been a long time coming, but Penix has finally earned the national attention that he’s been fighting for over the last few years.

Coming out of Tampa Bay Tech in Florida, Penix was 3-star quarterback in the class of 2018. The lefty QB had offers from top programs including Florida State, Tennessee, and Oregon, but surprisingly decided to go to school in the midwest and play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Penix showed flashes of serious potential for the Hoosiers, going 12-5 over three years as a starter for a team that previously struggled to win games in the Big Ten. His signature moment for the Hoosiers came in 2020, when he led the team to an upset win over Penn State with a diving two-point conversion.

Unfortunately, injuries kept Penix from ever playing a full season at IU. During his time in Bloomington, Penix suffered two different torn ACLs and a separated AC joint that prematurely ended multiple seasons.

The 6’3″ quarterback decided to transfer to Washington this past offseason, and has looked a healthy as ever. Along with leading the Huskies to a 4-0 record, Penix has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,388 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception.

If he can stay healthy and continue to lead Washington to wins, Penix has a real shot at becoming a legitimate NFL draft prospect.

Who Else Did Schneider Watch at Stanford-Washington?

Penix is the most notable player who Schneider got to watch, but he wasn’t the only one with aspirations to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft that the Seahawks GM got to watch on Saturday.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is an intriguing edge rusher for the Huskies. The fifth-year junior had a quiet year through the first three games, but shined in front of NFL scouts from around the league with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the win over Stanford.

On the other side of the ball, Stanford’s quarterback Tanner McKee has generated some NFL buzz. At 6’6″ and 230 pounds, McKee has terrific size for the position and looks like a solid pro-style QB prospect. He had his best game of the year despite the loss, throwing for 286 yards, three scores, and one interception.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll might have asked Schneider to keep an eye on Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly as well. The Stanford cornerback has excellent length at 6’1″ and 188 pounds, something that Carroll loves to see out of his defensive backs.