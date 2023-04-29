Seahawks Draft Pick Sounds Off: ‘They’re Getting a Monster’

The Seattle Seahawks focused their attention on beefing up the defense on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and after taking Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round, selected Michigan’s defensive end Mike Morris, the latter of whom couldn’t have been more excited to join the team.

After the Seahawks drafted Morris with their 151 overall pick on Saturday, April 29, the 6-foot-6 edge rusher’s comments got fans and analysts amped on Twitter. “They’re not wasting this pick,” Morris said, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle. “I’m going to give them everything I have. They’re getting a monster.”

“I have a big chip on my shoulder,” Morris added, per Fox 13 Seattle sports anchor Ian Furness, who loved the rookie’s energy. “Dude is flat out fired up,” Furness tweeted.

Mike Morris appreciation edit. Dude is a flat out monster for the Michigan defense and ranks 2nd in sacks for the B1G 💪 pic.twitter.com/ucXl68y8vj — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 2, 2022

In addition to Morris and Young, the Seahawks started bulking up their defense on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. With their No. 5 overall pick, the franchise selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. On Day 2, Seattle used their No. 37 overall pick to land Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall.

Mike Morris Said He’s Put On an Extra 20 Pounds

The Seahawks’ defense needs all the help it can get and Morris is looking to make a big impact. The 2022 Big Ten Conference Defense Lineman of the Year kicked his conditioning into high gear leading up to the draft and told reporters on Saturday that he’s gained 20 pounds since the NFL Combine two months ago.

ESPN‘s Brady Henderson wrote, “He’s bulked up to 295 pounds since the combine in anticipation of playing D-line in the NFL, as opposed to outside linebacker. At that size, Morris looks like he could play end and/or tackle in Seattle’s 3-4 defense. Those were the thinnest spots on their roster entering this draft, so the Seahawks are going to need to get significant snaps out of a pair of Day 3 rookies in Morris and Young, which is a bit of a dicey proposition. Morris, who had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 12 games in 2022, said he’s healthy again after battling a high-ankle sprain late in the season.”

Pro Football Focus gave Morris, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds, an 83.8 overall grade last season. The outlet described him as a “jumbo defensive end” who’s “very agile for a big fella.”

Mike Morris Got Even More Excited When Seattle Drafted His Michigan Teammate, Olusegun Oluwatimi

Olusegun Oluwatimi, CENTER, from a Michigan is selected by the Seahawks at pick #154 in the #NFLDraft 🔥 He won the Rimington Award for the nations best center. He was also an Consensus All-American 👀 pic.twitter.com/T6HmDnScKp — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) April 29, 2023



Morris kept the positive vibes coming when the Seahawks went on to select his former Michigan teammate, center Olusegun Oluwatimi with their No. 154 overall pick.

Boyle tweeted, “Morris legit sounds more excited about UM teammate Olusegun Oluwatimi getting picked by Seattle right after him than he is about being drafted himself. Just raving about Oluwatimi.”

Whatever grade you have on @UMichFootball OC Olu Oluwatimi it’s probably too low. Seeing very little on here about Outland & Rimington winner and not sure why. Tested well (9-2 BJ, 29.0 VJ, 29 reps) and blew teams away in Combine interviews. He’ll start for somebody as rookie. pic.twitter.com/hwqvueaGjm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2023

Oluwatimi started out his college career with the Air Force before spending three years at Virginia. He transferred to Michigan in 2022, where he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. The Seahawks are looking for Oluwatimi to provide some stability at the position and provide “immediate depth” behind veteran Evan Brown,” Brady surmised.

The 6-foot-2, 309-pounder received high praise from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy back in March. Nagy tweeted, “Whatever grade you have on @UMichFootball OC Olu Oluwatimi it’s probably too low. Seeing very little on here about Outland & Rimington winner and not sure why. Tested well (9-2 BJ, 29.0 VJ, 29 reps) and blew teams away in Combine interviews. He’ll start for somebody as rookie.”