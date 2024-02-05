Seahawks May Poach Chiefs Coach Amid Super Bowl Run: Report

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is looking to fill out his staff heading into next season. One name the Seahawks have an interest in adding is Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. Macdonald revealed his plans to call the defensive plays, but the team is still in the market for a defensive coordinator.

“Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen is considered a candidate for several defensive coordinator jobs, sources say,” Jones detailed in a February 4, 2024 message on X. “His name is in the mix with the Seahawks and Commanders, as well as at the University of Michigan.”

The Chiefs are boasting what appears to be the best defense the team has had in the Patrick Mahomes era. Kansas City allowed just 16.8 points per game this season, second only to Macdonald’s Baltimore Ravens defense. The Seahawks will need to wait until after the Super Bowl to interview Cullen.

Seahawks News: Seattle Blocked From Interviewing Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka

One person who it appears will not be joining the new Seahawks coaching staff is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The assistant made a name for himself working with Mahomes in Kansas City, but New York has blocked Seattle’s interview request.

“The Giants blocked Kafka from interviewing for the Seahawks OC position, source says,” Jones noted on in a February 3 message on X. “Team exercising its contractual right. Kafka clearly valued with Big Blue.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Interested in Former Washington Huskies Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb

Another potential name to watch is Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The assistant previously held the same role under Kalen DeBoer for the Washington Huskies last season. Grubb followed DeBoer to Tuscaloosa this offseason, but is on the Seahawks radar.

“Per a league source, Grubb could be joining new coach Mike Macdonald as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio detailed in a February 1 story, “Ryan Grubb could make quick exit from Alabama for the Seahawks.” “While it’s not finalized, Grubb is definitely under consideration for the job.”

Chiefs Coach Joe Cullen Is Not Expected to Call Plays If Hired as Seahawks Defensive Coordinator

As for Cullen, the veteran coach also spent time with Macdonald in Baltimore. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith views Cullen as a “natural fit” to be the Seahawks next defensive coordinator.

“Having coached together for five seasons in Baltimore, Cullen would be a natural fit to join Macdonald’s staff and his defensive line background would fill a significant void with Macdonald previously coaching linebackers and secondary and [Leslie] Frazier primarily being known for his work with defensive backs,” Smith detailed in a February 4 article, “Seahawks Eyeing Chiefs Coach Joe Cullen For Defensive Coordinator: Report.” “Offering 16 years of experience as a defensive line coach, his presence would be a major boost for a front line that has struggled at times in recent seasons, particularly against the run.

“If Cullen does end up being hired as the Seahawks new defensive coordinator, he likely won’t be calling plays as he did with the Jaguars three years ago,” Smith continued. “During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Macdonald indicated he planned to call plays, viewing that as the ‘best way we can win’ for the time being.”

Seattle found their new head coach in Macdonald, but there is still a lot of work to be done in filling out the coaching staff. The Seahawks hired longtime coach Leslie Frasier to be the team’s assistant head coach.