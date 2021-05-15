Seahawks Sign 4 Free Agents Including ‘Unstoppable Force’ Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks added four more free agents ahead of the team’s rookie mini-camp. With only three draft picks this year, the Seahawks leaned heavily on undrafted rookies as well as available free agents. Seattle signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents to compete during mini-camp.

Seattle signed safety Joshua Moon, safety LaDarius Wiley, pass rusher Marcus Webb and defensive tackle Walter Palmore to potentially compete for a roster spot. Webb is a familiar face as the Seahawks signed the former Troy defensive end last offseason before he was ultimately released.

The pass rusher was admittedly a late bloomer in college, but his former Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall described him as an “unstoppable force” when he is going full speed. Webb had seven sacks in his senior season at Troy.

“I think it’s frustrating for everybody,” Hall told the Montgomery Advertiser in November 2019. “He’s an intelligent person, he’s a good person. He does a lot of good things. When he decides he wants to go, I mean, he’s an unstoppable force.”

We will see if Webb can do enough to challenge for a roster spot in his second opportunity in Seattle. The Seahawks have a much deeper defensive line group heading into next season thanks to the addition of Kerry Hyder as well as the team re-signing Carlos Dunlap.

The Seahawks Added 13 Undrafted Free Agents Including Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry

A pair of receivers headline the Seahawks’ undrafted free-agent signings for 2021. Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry and South Dakota State’s Cade Johnson are completely different receivers, but both were considered highly-touted prospects despite going undrafted.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler expected both to be selected giving Johnson a 3rd to 4th round grade, while Terry was labeled as a potential fourth to fifth-round prospect. Johnson notched 72 receptions for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, but there was not an FCS season last fall as a result of COVID-19.

“A three-year starter at South Dakota State, Johnson lined up in the slot and backfield in offensive coordinator Jason Eck’s scheme and was used across the formation (heavy motion, end-arounds, jet sweeps),” Brugler detailed. “Growing up in Nebraska’s backyard, he was overlooked by the Huskers and went from walk-on to one of the most productive players in South Dakota State history, ranking top-five in school history in receiving yards (2,872) and receiving scores (28) despite no 2020 season.

Johnson gives off Dennis Northcutt vibes with his toughness and smooth acceleration, reaching his top speed with his second step (Minnesota struggled to cover him on the 2019 tape). He plays with polish, but needs to show improved trust in the details to execute with consistent timing. Overall, Johnson is undersized and lacks ideal experience vs. top competition, but he can uncover and be a threat after the catch. He projects as a dependable slot option.”

Here is a look at the final list of the Seahawks’ undrafted free agents.

Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Signings