Seahawks Linked to Ex-Rival Super Bowl Champ Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for reinforcements in the backfield despite already having a dynamic duo of Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle hosted former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson for a September 26, 2023 free-agent workout, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

The Seahawks also hosted veteran speedy wideout Tavon Austin, quarterback Anthony Brown, running back J.J. Taylor and receiver Cody White for workouts as well. Henderson spent four seasons with the Rams and was a key part of the team’s offense throughout his tenure before falling out of favor with the team in 2022 as he was ultimately released last November.

The running back was also part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run during the 2021 season when Henderson had his best statistical season. Henderson notched 149 carries for 688 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 appearances, including 10 starts, during this stretch. The playmaker also added 29 receptions for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. The running back was on a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Los Angeles prior to his release.

The Jaguars briefly claimed Henderson following his release but cut the running back less than a month after his arrival. Henderson has not played for another team this season and remains a free agent.

The Seahawks Made Roster Moves Ahead of Week 4 Including Releasing Wide Receiver Cody Thompson

Darrell Henderson gets LOOSE for the TD 💨 (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/n5uWysNml3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 6, 2020

It has been a busy week for the Seahawks who also made a series of roster moves heading into the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Seattle waived receiver Ra’Shaun Henry from injured reserve and one day later cut wideout Cody Thompson.

The move opened up a roster spot for linebacker Jon Rhattigan to be signed from the practice squad to the team’s active roster. It remains to be seen whether Seattle will sign any of the free agents that the team hosted in Week 4.

The Los Angeles Rams Selected Darrell Henderson in the Third Round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Play

Aside from Walker and Charbonnet, DeeJay Dallas is the only other running back on the active roster. Coming out of Memphis, Henderson was a highly touted prospect who the Rams selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Henderson’s “big-play production” during his collegiate career.

“He checks in slightly undersized, doesn’t have great vision and runs with a narrow base that makes him easier to tackle, but so far, those concerns haven’t slowed him one bit,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Henderson. “Big-play production is impossible to ignore, but his running style makes him best-suited to a complementary slasher role in a spread-based attack.

“In basketball, Henderson would be the explosive sixth man with the ability to swing certain games in your favor if he catches fire. On the ground or out of the backfield, Henderson can catch fire.”

Henderson is an intriguing player given his high draft pedigree, and the running back still has plenty of tread on the tires since he was part of a split backfield with the Rams. At just 26 years old, Henderson would be an upside play for the Seahawks who could learn from one of the best running teams in the NFL.