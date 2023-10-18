Seahawks Cut Quarterback, Sign Ex-Steelers Receiver Amid Moves

The latest Seattle Seahawks news shows the team making several roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Stop us if you have heard this before: the Seahawks released rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Seattle initially signed Ahlers this past offseason as an undrafted free agent, but the franchise has signed then released the signal-caller on several occasions. The Seahawks just recently signed Ahlers (once again) on October 12, 2023 making his latest stint lasting less than a week.

The Seahawks signed wide receiver Cody White and tackle Greg Eiland in corresponding moves. Seattle also signed wideout Cody Thompson to the team’s 53-man roster, moving the receiver up from the team’s practice squad.

White is a big, physical receiver at 6’3″ and 210 pounds who spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. The wideout posted 6 receptions for 35 yards in 16 appearances over this stretch in Pittsburgh.

Seattle is already familiar with Eiland as the team initially signed the offensive lineman as an undrafted free agent in 2021 following his collegiate career at Mississippi State. Eiland has had stints on the Seahawks practice squad, including earlier this season.

New Seattle Seahawks Receiver Cody White Posted 66 Receptions for 922 Yards & 6 TDs for Michigan State in 2019

White had a standout college career at Michigan State. The playmaker posted 66 receptions for 922 yards and 6 touchdowns in 13 games for the Spartans during the 2019 season. Heading into the 2020 NFL draft, here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described White as a prospect citing concerns about his athleticism.

“White looks comfortable getting through his routes and making catches in space against zone or off coverage,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of White. “However, once he’s pressed by strength and athleticism, it tends to come unraveled. He has NFL size, but had better learn elite level hand-work to help slap his way past press because his release isn’t very sudden and a committed defender can ride on him for the full five yards.

“There are clearly ball skills that work in his favor, but the lack of functional speed and quickness too often turn him into a coverage magnet. Even if he tests well, it might be a hard sell since plus athletic traits don’t show up often enough on tape.”

Seattle Seahawks News: Quarterback Holton Ahlers Keeps Getting Released

Seahawks undrafted rookie combo of Holton Ahlers and Tyjon Lindsey continue to make plays. Ahlers, out of East Carolina, has been electric with his mobility and Lindsey, an Oregon State product, continues to create plays with his quickness. pic.twitter.com/sKezvvCYsQ — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 20, 2023

The release of Ahlers means Seattle is back to carrying just two quarterbacks on the roster. The news indicates the Seahawks have confidence that Drew Lock has recovered from the injury he was battling in Week 6.

Fans who have regularly followed the Seahawks news knows this is an unfortunate development for Ahlers who has been signed and released on multiple occasions by the Seahawks. Head coach Pete Carroll had been complimentary of Ahlers throughout the preseason.

“I was really excited about Holton,” Carroll explained during an August 11 press conference. “Holton in the end of the game did what he needed to do and finished up [and] found a way to make the plays.

“I know, I know everybody, they’re hootin’ Tebow [comparing Holton Ahlers to Tebow] and all that kind of stuff, but it’s Holton Ahlers and he did a great job for us tonight to finish the game.”