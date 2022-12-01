Seahawks Could Add Edge Rusher Compared to Former No. 1 Pick: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled along their defensive line for much of the 2022 season. But help could be on its way.

Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks will have two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 13, the Broncos selection that Seattle will have is the No. 4 overall pick.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted in his very first mock draft for next year that the Seahawks will chose Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy with that No. 4 selection.

“He is an ideal fit for the Seahawks and the profile they covet at pass rusher,” wrote Brugler.

Murphy Compared to 2022 No. 1 Pick Travon Walker

Brugler argued that that profile for Murphy is similar to former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, who went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

“For a lot of the same reasons why Travon Walker went No. 1 last year, Myles Murphy should come off the board early on draft weekend,” Brugler wrote. “At last year’s combine, Walker posted a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and a 35 1/2-inch vertical at 272 pounds.

“With his speed and explosiveness, the 275-pound Murphy should be close to those numbers.”

Murphy, though, will arrive at next year’s NFL draft as more than just an athlete with great physical traits. He’s produced some incredible statistics in three years at Clemson.

Over 34 games, Murphy has recorded 18.5 sacks, 113 total tackles, including 36.0 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles and 5 pass defenses in his college career. As a junior this season, he posted 37 total tackles, including 11 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble and 2 pass defenses.

Not that Walker had bad production at Georgia, but he didn’t produce the same kind of college numbers as Murphy. Walker registered 61 total tackles, including 13.0 for loss and 9.5 sacks in 29 career college games.

In the first 11 games with the Jaguars, Walker has 37 combined tackles, including 3 for loss, 2.5 sacks and 6 quarterback hits. He also has an interception and 2 pass defenses.

How Seahawks Could Benefit From Adding Top Edge Rusher in Draft

Seattle has seen some improvement on defense, specifically along the defensive line, this year, but there’s still room for more growth. The Seahawks are just about middle of the road across the league in sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits and sack percentage.

They are also just 24th in net yards allowed per pass attempt. An impactful edge rusher could help the Seahawks get better in all of those areas.

Seattle could use help in run defense too. The Seahawks are allowing an average of 153.8 rushing yards per game this season, which is ranked 29th in the NFL.

That run defense has been a huge deciding factor in wins and losses this season. When Seattle has yielded more than 150 rushing yards in a contest this year, the team is 0-5. But the Seahawks are a perfect 6-0 when they have allowed fewer than 150 rushing yards in a game.

With Murphy leading the way, Clemson finished the 2022 regular season ranked second in the ACC in run defense. The Tigers allowed an average of 100 rushing yards per game.

To take the next step as a defense, the Seahawks need to add a game-changing edge rusher this offseason. Seattle could have the opportunity to do that with the draft pick received from Denver.