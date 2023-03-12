Seahawks Predicted to Land Championship Star Quarterback

Geno Smith may be the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback for 2023, but the door is still open for the franchise to add a developmental signal-caller with an eye towards the future. Despite re-signing Smith to a long-term contract extension, the Seahawks have been open about potentially drafting a quarterback in April.

Much has been made about the Seahawks potentially taking a quarterback at No. 5, but a more likely scenario is the team selecting a QB in the later rounds. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar offered an interesting prediction in his latest seven-round mock draft for the Seahawks. Dugar has Seattle selecting former Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett in the sixth round with the No. 198 overall pick.

“He’s a small quarterback, which is one of the reasons he’s not a lock to be off the board in the first three rounds,” Dugar wrote on March 10, 2023. “Other questions include his arm strength and off-field decision-making; he was arrested on a public intoxication charge in January.

“He ran well, though, posting a 1.59 10-yard split during his 4.67 40. Bennett broad-jumped 9-10 and had a 33 ½-inch vertical jump. By most accounts, he impressed during the throwing session, too. Teams will take a flier on the 25-year-old Bennett because he was productive in college and has a few attractive traits. Seattle, which doesn’t have any quarterbacks under contract other than Smith, could be one of those teams.”

The 2-Time National Championship QB Threw for 4,127 Yards & 27 Touchdowns in 2022

Stetson Bennett IV 🔥 MVP QB Highlights ᴴᴰ Stetson Bennett IV Highlights best qb college football georgia tcu 2023-01-11T00:09:13Z

Bennett does not possess some of the imposing physical characteristics that the top quarterback prospects have, but the Bulldogs standout exceeded expectations at the NFL Combine. The signal-caller ran a 4.67-second 40 time and had a 33.5″ vertical jump. Bennett’s age (25) also likely will not help his draft stock as NFL teams tend to prefer younger prospects who are perceived to have more upside.

The two-time national championship quarterback threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes in 2022. Bennett also became more of a threat with his legs during his senior season adding 57 carries for 205 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Stetson Bennett Could Be a Long-Term Solution for the Seahawks at Backup Quarterback

"I feel like I'm at a golf tournament right now." The crowd in Indy is loving Stetson Bennett. 👏 📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/IKsJSBqBpM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2023

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes Bennett is comparable to NFL journeyman Nick Mullens. With the team in danger of losing Drew Lock in free agency, Bennett could offer the Seahawks a long-term solution at backup quarterback.

“Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile on Bennett. “Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams.

“He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.”