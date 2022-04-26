Seahawks Linked to Trio of Playmaking Quarterbacks: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the “quarterback business” as Pete Carroll admitted during the NFL owners’ meetings and the team has been linked to several top prospects leading into the draft. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report), the Seahawks will consider selecting Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis if he is available at No. 9. Fowler added that the Seahawks also have an interest in North Carolina signal-caller Sam Howell, but he is more likely a day two option for Seattle.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has linked Seattle to a third quarterback: Ole Miss standout Matt Corral. Like Howell, Corral is more likely to be a day-two consideration, unless Seattle pulls off a trade for a pick later in the first round.

“This is another team I’ve heard Corral connected to, but both Seattle and Atlanta could be looking at him more in the early second round area,” Breer noted on April 25, 2022. “Both also have two second-rounders, so either would have the capital and flexibility to deal back into the bottom of the first round to, perhaps, scoop him up there. If it’s not a quarterback here, Pete Carroll and John Schneider do have plenty of other needs to shore up. The dream come true would be an edge rusher like Walker or Thibodeaux, or a tackle like Cross falling into their laps at No. 9.”

The Seahawks Have Also Been Linked to Stingley Jr. & Penning

The Seahawks have a variety of paths they could take during the draft including snagging a top player like Willis at No. 9 or using this selection to address another position of need. This would still allow Seattle to select a quarterback later in the draft. Breer reported that LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. and Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning have both been linked to the Seahawks.

“The more likely best value here would be a corner—and word is that this could be a landing spot for Stingley (Seattle had a big contingent at his pro day in Baton Rouge) or Gardner—so long as Seattle’s willing to take one that high,” Breer added. “The highest pick Carroll and Schneider have used on a corner in their 12 previous drafts was 90th (Shaquill Griffin in 2017). Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning is another player linked to the Seahawks as a fit, but ninth would be very rich for him.”

Ridder Was the Seahawks Lone Reported QB 30-Visit

The Seahawks’ lone reported quarterback visit during the pre-draft process was Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. The former Bearcats quarterback is projected to go between the late first and early second rounds. Just because the Seahawks did not formally visit with several of the other quarterback prospects linked to the team does not mean the individuals are not in play. Heavy.com NFL insider Randy Mueller believes the Seahawks need to make an additional move at quarterback outside of Drew Lock.

“I always thought that their best deal to be made with Russell would be a place like Philadelphia where a quarterback would come back in return,” the ex-Seahawks executive explained on March 14. “And I’m not talking down about Drew Lock, but I don’t think Drew Lock is their answer. I don’t think they think he’s their answer.

“I think a quarterback that brings more options to you in return for Russell Wilson was the way the Seahawks might go. But having said that, I think people trust, and I do too, that John [Schneider] has another plan. I think there’s another card in his back pocket that has to drop for everybody to say, ‘Ah, now it makes sense.’”

Time will tell how aggressive the Seahawks will be with the quarterback prospects. Selecting Willis or another quarterback in the first round would signal that team believes he can be their future franchise QB1.