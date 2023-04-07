Seahawks Linked to 2-Time Championship Star: Report

The rumors continue to heat up with the Seattle Seahawks potentially targeting former Georgia star defender Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL draft. The standout defensive tackle played a key role during the Bulldogs back-to-back championship run the last two seasons. ESPN’s Matt Miller reported that the buzz among NFL personnel is that Carter will either be selected by the Seahawks at No. 5 or the Bears at No. 10.

“ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week that Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would not take visits with teams selecting outside the top 10,” Miller detailed on April 7, 2023. “Scouts and executives around the league weren’t surprised. “More players should do this, honestly,” said one college scouting director. When asked to predict Carter’s landing spot, more than 10 scouts and execs polled believed he would be drafted at No. 5 (Seattle Seahawks) or No. 9 (Chicago Bears). And no one polled thought he would slip out of the top 10 picks.”

Carter was once believed to be in the running for the No. 1 pick, but the defensive tackle has had a less than ideal pre-draft process. The former Bulldogs pass rusher was investigated for his potential involvement in a January 15 car accident that cost Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy their lives.

Jalen Carter Created More Question Marks After an Underwhelming Pro Day

There are also question marks after Carter’s underwhelming pro day where the defender was unable to finish position drills and was nine pounds heavier than at the NFL combine just two weeks prior, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. The Seahawks have to evaluate whether Carter’s upside outweighs the potential risk with taking the defensive tackle at No. 5.

“Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL combine about two weeks ago and couldn’t finish his position drills at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday,” Schlabach wrote on March 15.

“Carter, who was once considered a potential No. 1 pick in April’s draft, weighed 323 pounds at the pro day. He opted to do only position drills and didn’t participate in other aspects of the workout, including the 40-yard dash, cone drills and other physical tests. Carter didn’t finish the position drills because he was cramping up and breathing heavily.”

Multiple Insiders Have Linked the Seahawks to Jalen Carter

This is not the first time Seattle has been linked to Carter given the Seahawks have consistently been a place where head coach Pete Carroll has given players second chances. NBC Sports’ Peter King also views Seattle as one of the teams that could prevent Carter from slipping on draft night.

“I think I won’t be surprised, unless Seattle takes him at five, if Jalen Carter drops out of the top 10,” King noted on March 27. “I view Seattle as a team that isn’t as scared off by players with character concerns as some other teams are.”

Jalen Carter Is Among the Most Talented Players in the 2023 NFL Draft

There is speculation about Carter joining the Seahawks not just because of Carroll’s history of helping resurrect careers, but Seattle also had a glaring need in the middle of their defensive line last season. The Seahawks signed Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, but the team could still use additional versatile playmakers on the defensive line.

Carter notched 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles during 13 appearances in 2022. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Carter ranked as his No. 3 overall prospect.

“Carter is a mauling interior defensive lineman who wins with length and upper-body strength, while also boasting the athleticism and experience to play across the defensive line,” The Athletic’s Nate Tice remarked.

“He has strong hands and primarily wins as a pocket pusher. Carter also flashes of an ability to vary up his technique, though, and can turn the corner on twists and games. In addition to stacking offensive linemen, Carter has the explosive ability and quickness to beat one-on-one blocks at the snap and disrupt both the run and pass.”