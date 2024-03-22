Seahawks Newly Linked to 2-Sport 20-TD QB With Patrick Mahomes Connection

The Seattle Seahawks appear to still be in the market for another quarterback as the team is hosting UCF dual-threat athlete John Rhys Plumlee, per On3.com’s Pete Nakos. The news comes despite the Seahawks recently striking a trade for quarterback Sam Howell.

“The Seattle Seahawks are bringing former UCF and Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in for a top-30 visit, a source tells @On3sports,” Nakos detailed in a March 20, 2024 message on X. “He’s been working with Jeff Christensen in anticipation of next week’s Big 12 Pro Day.”

Why is this news significant? The Seahawks only get 30 pre-draft visits, and we now know that the franchise is at least using one of them on a quarterback.

Plumlee is outside of the top quarterback prospects and projects to likely be more of a day-three candidate in the 2024 NFL draft. The athletic quarterback could also be a candidate to be an undrafted free agent if Plumlee is not selected in the later rounds. It is also possible Seattle views Plumlee as a Taysom Hill type player who could be utilized as an athlete all over the field rather than a quarterback.

NFL Draft 2024: UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee Is Being Trained by Patrick Mahomes’ Coach

Plumlee is an intriguing prospect who played both basketball and baseball at UCF as well as Ole Miss. The dual-threat signal-caller is working with Patrick Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen ahead of the draft.

“Plumlee did not receive an invite to last month’s NFL Combine, however, he’s been working with Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach, Jeff Christensen, in anticipation of next week’s inaugural Big 12 Pro Day at The Star in Frisco, Texas,” Nakos wrote in a March 20 story titled, “Seattle Seahawks bringing in UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for top-30 visit.”

“The Seattle Seahawks hold seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 25 to April 27 in Detroit. Plumlee played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in February, leading the offense on a six-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on his first possession. He also earned practice player of the week honors for the West team.”

Potential Seahawks QB Target John Rhys Plumlee Posted 1,023 Rushing Yards & 12 TDs at Ole Miss in 2019

The quarterback threw for 2,271 yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 62.9% of his passes in 10 games for the Knights in 2023. Plumlee was also a significant threat with his legs adding 505 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback posted 1,023 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground during his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2019. Plumlee transferred to UCF in 2022 after spending three years in the SEC at Ole Miss.

One of the biggest knocks on Plumlee has been his durability. Plumlee loves to be a physical runner and at times this has increased the physical punishment the quarterback endured.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Remains Interested in Quarterbacks Despite Trading for Sam Howell

Seattle is still showing an interest in potentially taking an additional quarterback despite acquiring Howell to be Geno Smith’s backup. Plumlee could be a developmental option for the Seahawks as the team’s third quarterback. NFL Draft Diamond’s Ryan Vidales has a seventh round-priority free agent grade on Plumlee.

“Plumlee absorbs contact well and will not hesitate to put his body on the line to gain a few extra yards,” Vidales detailed in his pre-draft profile of Plumlee. “As a passer, Plumlee boasts fluid arm mechanics, a high, snappy release, and the ability to deliver the ball from multiple arm angles, which could be credited to his baseball background.

“He possesses clean footwork, a quick setup, and delivers the ball well off-platform while on the move or in the face of pressure. Plumlee displays great accuracy and placement to the short area of the field but becomes more inconsistent when delivering to the intermediate and deep ranges.”