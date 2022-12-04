Seahawks Projected to Land ‘Dynamic’ QB Amid Geno Smith’s Uncertain Future

The Seattle Seahawks will head into the offseason with a good problem to have, potentially having multiple intriguing quarterback options for 2023. All indications are the Seahawks want to re-sign Geno Smith to a long-term deal, but the team will also have the option of adding a quarterback in the draft. Smith is due for a massive raise from his $3.5 million salary and drafting a rookie quarterback would be a more affordable option if Seattle has sticker shock with the veteran’s new deal.

Heading into Week 13, the Seahawks hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to their blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Picking this high is a rarity during the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era given their postseason success. Seattle also holds their own pick (currently No. 17) and will have four selections inside the first two rounds.

The Seahawks will have plenty of opportunities to select their quarterback of the future, but it may be hard to pass up either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud if either prospect is still available with their first selection. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Seahawks taking Stroud at No. 3, with Young and Will Levis already off the board.

“Losers of two straight games, Seattle determines the long-term outlook with Geno Smith is not worth bypassing a quarterback at No. 3 overall,” Edwards wrote on December 1, 2022. “Stroud is still on the board, but not after the Seahawks selection.”

Could the Seahawks Re-Sign Smith & Draft a Quarterback?

Selecting a quarterback early does not necessarily prevent Seattle from re-signing Smith to a long-term deal. The Seahawks are projected to have more than $45 million in cap space this offseason. Seattle would likely have a bit more confidence in bypassing a quarterback entirely if Smith is able to help the Seahawks bounce out of their current slump.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that “the league is split” on Stroud’s outlook as an NFL prospect. The Ohio State signal-caller threw for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes through 12 regular-season games.

“The league is split on where C.J. Stroud will land,” Brugler detailed on November 30. “Some think he will be a top-10 draft pick, while others don’t see that level of prospect. Stroud’s inconsistencies creating outside of structure worry me for his next-level transition, but he is a smart, rhythm passer with the talent to start in Carolina. It feels like the Panthers are currently without a compass, which makes it almost impossible to predict what they will do with this pick.”

The Seahawks Are Being Linked to Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Seattle could use an upgrade on the defensive line, both at pass rusher and with the interior defenders. If the Seahawks choose to pass on selecting a quarterback, bolstering the defensive line makes a lot of sense heading into next season. ESPN’s Matt Miller believes the Seahawks may face a difficult decision between Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

“This front office is in an amazing position here with the 1A and 1B non-quarterback prospects still on the board,” Miller noted about the Seahawks’ holding the Broncos pick. “The decision between Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is tough but a good one to have.

“I lean toward Carter for Seattle, though, simply because of need. The Seahawks have Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu off the edge but need that game-breaker up the middle.”