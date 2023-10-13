Bobby Wagner Opens up on Seahawks Breakup & Reconciliation: Exclusive

Bobby Wagner is back where he belongs wearing a Seattle Seahawks uniform in the middle of the defense, but there was a time when it looked like this relationship had ended. Back on March 8, 2022, Seahawks news revealed that the franchise was releasing Wagner hours after the team struck a blockbuster trade with the Broncos sending Russell Wilson to Denver.

Wagner went on to sign sign with one of the Seahawks’ division rivals in the Rams. After just one season in Los Angeles, the franchise and Wagner mutually agreed to part ways this past offseason.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Wagner discussed his release by Seattle in 2022, decision to reunite with the franchise and his partnership with USAA on the Prevent Defense campaign to raise awareness on wildfire prevention. The star defender revealed that there were other teams interested in signing him after once again becoming a free agent this offseason.

“There were definitely some considerations on other teams,” Wagner admits during the October 4, 2023 interview. “It’s just the Seahawks were the best fit.”

After his release by the Seahawks, Wagner was candid about his frustration with how the Seahawks handled the situation. The front office has since admitted their missteps, and Wagner admitted there was some tension about how business was handled before he agreed to re-sign in Seattle.

“I think me being my own agent, you have to separate the business side from the professional side, and so although I felt some type of way towards the business side personally, these were the guys that drafted me [and] gave me the opportunity,” Wagner explains. “So, I never really felt any type of way. I just thought the business could be handled differently, but I’ve seen a lot in this league so nothing surprises me.”

The Seattle Seahawks & Bobby Wagner Proved to Be Better Together Then Apart

Wagner has wasted no time returning to being the centerpiece of Seattle’s defense. The star linebacker has 50 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 2 sacks through the first four games this season. Wagner shined during his lone season away from Seattle posting 140 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 6 sacks and 5 pass deflections while starting all 17 games for the Rams in 2022.

Despite the statistical success, the breakup did not go as either party planned. The Seahawks defense was the team’s biggest weakness in 2022, particularly against the run.

After years of being a perennial Super Bowl contender, Los Angeles went just 5-12 last season. Upon his return to Seattle, Wagner found that there were still bright spots with the Seahawks defense despite the unit’s overall struggles in 2022.

“Well, I just think there were a lot of young guys playing last year,” Wagner remarks. “So, there were a lot of young guys getting their first opportunity at [pro] football. That first year really flies by fast and they throw a lot at you, and so I think that’s what you saw.

“There was a period of time when at some point in the season they had a really good stretch where they were performing at a high level. I think that was just the game slowing down for a lot of the young guys,” Wagner continues.

“And so, when I got back, my job was really just to kind of speed that process up, and a lot of that is just sharing the scars that I’ve gone through in my career. The scars that I’ve saw other greats like Sherm [Richard Sherman] and Kam [Chancellor] and Earl [Thomas] and K.J. [Wright], Cliff [Avril], Mike Bennett just to name a few. Doug [Baldwin], Russ [Wilson], share their scars as well that I’ve [seen] and see if we can kind of speed this process up as well as just grow together.”

Bobby Wagner on Devon Witherspoon: ‘He’s Going to Make More Plays Like That’

The eight-time Pro Bowler knows what a championship team looks like. As the Seahawks celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Legion of Boom’s Super Bowl run, Wagner reflects on what allowed that title team to thrive.

“I would say that we all maximized our potential, and we were the best versions of ourselves,” Wagner notes. “Like, we didn’t try to be anything else. If you were a talker, you talked, if you weren’t, you weren’t. If you were a leader, you led.

“Everybody found their role and did it at a high level. And so, I think that’s something that we’re trying to build here. ”

One player that can help the Seahawks in their hopes to make a deep playoff run is rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Fresh off his breakout Monday Night Football performance, Wagner believes that Witherspoon does not fully understand how impressive his play was against the Giants in Week 4.

“He’s [Witherspoon] just playing his game,” Wagner says of his rookie teammate. “I can’t speak for him, but I’m sure he didn’t go out and expect to have that particular type of game. But that’s the type of game he can have. That’s the type of impact he can have and every game he’s getting more and more comfortable.

“Every game he’s understanding what offenses are trying to do. And the more he understands, the faster he’s going to play and he’s going to make more plays like that.”

Bobby Wagner on Seattle Seahawks: ‘They Care About You More Than Football’

It's pretty wild how consistent Bobby Wagner is. He just isn't aging. The Seahawks LB is still ranked 4th overall out of 81 qualified Linebackers on PFF Rankings…. Yes 4th/81 in his 12th season. 📌 86.8 DEF Grade

📌 93.2 Rush DEF Helping this Seahawks defense big time 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hCKaN9luEI — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) October 13, 2023

One of the unique aspects of the Seahawks culture under head coach Pete Carroll is the connection former players still share with the organization. The Seahawks recently released the “Season of Boom” documentary that highlighted the reunion of the 2013 Super Bowl championship team. Wagner believes former players stay connected because of Carroll and general manager John Schneider placing an emphasis on life beyond football.

“I think that’s because they care about you more than just football,” Wagner explains when asked about former players remaining connected to the Seahawks. “I think there was a point maybe around year five where Pete had come from the college system and was kind of used to guys coming and playing and then leaving and going on with their life, but in the NFL it’s not really like that.

“And so, you saw the focus on trying to get guys to understand that there’s more to life than football. I think that’s probably what keeps everybody coming back.”

Bobby Wagner Partnered With USAA to Raise Awareness on Wildfire Prevention

Wagner has had a strong track record of giving back to the greater Seattle community. The Seahawks star’s latest partnership with USAA is aiming to raise awareness about wildfires and how people can take small steps to prevent them from happening.

“Washington is a leading state in the number of wildfires each year, with humans largely responsible for causing them. Nearly 90% of wildfires nationwide in 2022 were caused by humans,” USAA told Heavy Sports in a statement.

“Bobby Wagner has teamed up with USAA, Official Salute to Service Partner of the Seattle Seahawks, and the Renton (Wash.) Fire Department for a campaign coined Prevent Defense to spread awareness, offer tips, and educate the public on wildfire prevention.”

Wagner labeled his latest venture with USAA as the “right cause” for him to focus on this season. The Seahawks star noted that fans may be surprised to learn how simple wildfires are to prevent.

“We’re just trying to spread awareness about the prevention of wildfires,” Wagner states. “I think even in a place like Seattle, people don’t realize how often wildfires happen [and] how easy they are to be prevented. And so, we just felt like it was a great partnership and the right cause and want to help protect this community.”