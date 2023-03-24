Key Speedy Playmaker Bolts Seahawks: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new WR3 as speedster Marquise Goodwin is signing with the Cleveland Browns in free agency, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Goodwin played in 13 games last season for the Seattle primarily serving as the Seahawks third receiver alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The veteran notched 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns while battling injuries in 2022. Goodwin’s biggest asset is his elite-level speed as the playmaker ran a 4.27-second 40 time ahead of the 2013 draft.

“The Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a 1-year deal, per source,” Yates tweeted on March 24, 2023. “After trading for Elijah Moore, Cleveland adds a second WR this week.”

Cleveland now marks Goodwin’s fourth team in as many seasons with previous stops in Chicago and San Francisco. The departure of Goodwin combined with Dee Eskridge’s recent injury history means that Seattle is officially in the market for a new receiver. The Seahawks have four picks within the first two rounds of the upcoming draft and could look to one of the top available prospects to address the position.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts the Seahawks Will Select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks have overhauled their defense in free agency, but the team also has holes on offense that need to be addressed. Seattle has been a popular landing spot for wide receiver prospects in mock drafts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Seahawks will select Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 pick in his latest mock draft.

“Smith-Njigba has a chance to develop into a true No. 1 receiver,” Kiper wrote on March 24. “He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he looked effortless in the pass-catching drills and led all receivers with a 6.57-second 3-cone time and a 3.93-second short shuttle. A hamstring injury limited him to just five catches last season, but he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards in 2021. He could be a plug-and-play starter for a team that already features Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. He could alternate reps outside and in the slot.”

Even if the Seahawks pass on taking a receiver during the first round in favor of addressing the defense, Seattle could still look at selecting a wideout later in the draft. As Seattle found out with Eskridge, the challenge with relying on rookies is the production from prospects can be hard to project. Eskridge has missed a combined 14 games over his first two NFL seasons with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks Remain in Contact With Bobby Wagner About a Potential Reunion

Seattle has been public about considering a possible reunion with star linebacker Bobby Wagner following his release by the Rams. Seahawks general manager John Schneider was adamant that the addition of Devin Bush does not mean a Wagner deal can be ruled out.

“No [Bush signing impact Wagner’s future]. We’ve been talking to Bobby, and what I can tell you is we’ll see what shakes out, see how this goes,” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during his weekly show on March 23. “You know how much respect we have for Bobby. …He had a great season this last year. We’ll continue to speak with him and stay in touch and see how this goes.”