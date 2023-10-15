Seahawks Rumors: SEA Urged to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

The Seattle Seahawks have had a solid start to the season, but the team continues to deal with injuries throughout the secondary. The good news is that Jamal Adams is once again back on the field, but the star safety has an unfortunate recent history of dealing with multiple injuries.

The latest Seahawks rumors are making a pitch for Seattle to add an “insurance policy” in the secondary. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder labeled signing veteran free agent Logan Ryan as the one move the Seahawks should make. It is worth noting that Holder’s advice came prior to the Seahawks’ disappointing loss to the Bengals amid the team’s offensive woes.

“The Seahawks’ secondary has suffered more injuries than any other position group this season, so it couldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran as an insurance policy,” Holder wrote on October 9, 2023. “During his 10-year career, Ryan has played wide corner, nickelback and safety at a high level, making him just what Seattle could use right now.

“Plus, it couldn’t hurt to add another mentor for young corners Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Devon Witherspoon.”

Potential Seattle Seahawks Rumored Target Logan Ryan Is a 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

Ryan brings with him a wealth of experience thanks to his 10 NFL seasons which included two Super Bowl championships while with the Patriots. Unfortunately, one of those titles came against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Most recently, Ryan played nine games for the Buccaneers in 2022, including six starts. Ryan posted 37 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception and a forced fumble during his brief stint with Tampa Bay. The veteran also spent time with the Titans and Giants.

Pro Football Focus graded Ryan with a 69 (out of 100) in 2022, which is respectable for a player that would potentially be added by Seattle for roster depth. Ryan would also likely be affordable as the two-time champ signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Bucs for last season.

Ryan is a free agent but the Seahawks also have the upcoming trade deadline to potentially improve their roster as well. NFL teams have until October 31 to swing a deal, and we are sure to see plenty of Seahawks rumors in the coming weeks.



Key Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Coby Bryant Was Placed on Injured Reserve

The idea of signing Ryan comes as the Seahawks placed key cornerback Coby Bryant on injured reserve, meaning the defender will at least miss four games. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted “it might be a while” until Bryant is cleared to play, which could open up an opportunity for Seattle to make an additional roster move for depth.

The Seahawks face the Cardinals in Week 7 with a chance to gain some ground in the NFC West. The Heavy Sports projections powered by Quarter4 have the early line as Seattle being a five-point favorite against Arizona.

Seattle will look to bounce back from a narrow 17-13 loss to Cincinnati in Week 6. The team’s red zone offense continues to disappoint and was a major reason why the team was unable to get a victory in Cincinnati which is sure to prompt plenty of Seahawks rumors.

“5 red zone trips, 10 points,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar tweeted on October 15. “The Seahawks are going to lose this one, 17-13. They’re 3-2.”