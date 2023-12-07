Seahawks Sign Former 12-TD Running Back in Response to Ken Walker’s Injury

The latest Seattle Seahawks news shows the team is adding insurance at running back with the signing of rookie SaRodorick Thompson. The news comes with Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet both battling injuries.

After a standout collegiate career at Texas Tech, Seattle has great familiarity with the running back who has already had several stints with the team this season. Most recently, Thompson signed with the Seahawks on October 23 only to be released more than a week later. Seattle had an open practice squad spot with the Jets poaching quarterback Brett Rypien.

Thompson’s best statistical season came in 2019 with the playmaker posting 160 carries for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns. The running back also added 39 receptions for 154 yards during 12 appearances in 2019. Over his five seasons with the Red Raiders, Thompson had 540 rushes for 2,664 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Seahawks News: Will Ken Walker Play This Week vs. 49ers?

Pete Carroll injury update. Jordyn Brooks has medial collateral injury. Ken Walker ran around this morning. #Seahawks ⁦@CascadiasportsN⁩ pic.twitter.com/URqUPOt8Tn — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) December 6, 2023

Seattle needs as much help as possible against San Francisco. The Seahawks are massive 10.5-point underdogs against the Niners. It remains to be seen whether Walker will be able to suit up in Week 14.

There are some positive signs that Walker will return to the field sooner rather than later. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Walker is “flying around” during walk-through practice but stopped short of saying the playmaker would suit up versus the 49ers.

“Kenny ran around pretty good in walkthrough, yeah,” Carroll told reporters on December 6. “It was exciting to see him out there moving around. He was flying around. We got to make sure we get him through the week and see what happens. We don’t know.”

Walker has missed the last two games with an oblique injury he sustained against the Rams on November 19. The second-year back has 149 carries for 613 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

The Seattle Seahawks Wanted to Add Insurance With Both Ken Walker & Zach Charnonnet Battling Injuries

The signing of Thompson is not necessarily a bad sign on Walker’s status. Seattle is likely more concerned about needing insurance with Walker and Charbonnet both dealing with injuries. The Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh on the roster.

Heading into the 2023 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Thompson as “tough and strong.” Ultimately, Thompson went undrafted before going on to have brief stints with the Saints and Seahawks as a rookie free agent.

“Thompson possesses several pieces of the puzzle, but they fail to create a consistent product on the field,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tough and strong, but he would benefit from a more aggressive approach. Indecisiveness and dancing will cost him yardage against faster, more talented fronts in the NFL.

“He’ll likely need to show he can get downhill and utilize his power to finish if he’s going to stick on an NFL roster. Thompson has limited special teams experience, but he has the demeanor to contribute via that phase of the game. If he can test well, the measurables and ability to play on multiple downs could give him an advantage in a battle for a roster spot.”