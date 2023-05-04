Ex-Seahawks 3-Year Receiver Bolts for NFC Foe: Report

After spending three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, intriguing wide receiver Penny Hart is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The news comes after the Falcons hosted Hart for a May 2, 2023 workout and appeared to like what they saw.

“Seahawks WR Penny Hart, who played in 39 games over the last three years for Seattle, had a workout and visit with the Falcons today, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on May 2.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, Hart was an interesting prospect who the Seahawks signed in 2020 following the receiver’s short stint with the Colts. Hart was unable to carve out a consistent role in the Seattle offense but was a key contributor on special teams. The wideout posted 11 catches for 82 yards over this three years with the Seahawks.

The Falcons are an appealing landing spot for Hart who will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. Hart grew up in Roswell, Georgia, a nearby suburb of Atlanta. The playmaker went on to play college football at Georgia State located in downtown Atlanta just a short distance from Mercedes Benz Stadium where Hart could be playing in the fall.

Hart’s best season at Georgia State came in 2017 when the receiver posted a career-high 74 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 appearances. Atlanta is building an impressive young offensive nucleus led by Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘There’s No Way That Guy’s Gonna Make It to 20’

The Seahawks receiver group is becoming increasingly crowded after the franchise selected former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 pick. Seattle general manager John Schneider admitted that the team was surprised Smith-Njigba was still available when the team was on the clock the second time around. The Seahawks considered Smith-Njigba the No. 1 ranked receiver prospect of the 2023 class.

“When we were at the Ohio State workout that day, we left that night and I was just thinking to myself, like, ‘There’s no way that guy’s gonna make it to 20,'” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during a May 2 interview.

“…It was an easy decision. … It was an easy decision just because he’s plug-and-play.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Considered Taking Speedy Receiver Zay Flowers at No. 20

Smith-Njigba is expected to slide into the WR3 role alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who Seattle has been searching for unsuccessfully in recent years. Dee Eskridge, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson and Dareke Young are among the additional Seahawks receivers who will be fighting for snaps next season.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks also considered ex-Boston College speedster Zay Flowers at No. 20 but believed Smith-Njigba to be a “better complement” to Metcalf and Lockett. Flowers was selected by the Ravens two picks later at No. 22.

“The decision at No. 20 was much more straightforward, even with some in the organization intrigued by the 4.42 speed of Boston College’s Zay Flowers,” Henderson wrote on May 3. “The prevailing opinion was that Smith-Njigba, despite his less-impressive 40 time, was the better receiver — and the better complement to Lockett and Metcalf.

“With two home run threats on the outside, what Smith and the Seahawks’ passing game needed more was a skilled slot receiver who excels at moving the chains. Seattle ranked 20th in third-down conversions last season, even with Smith playing at a Pro Bowl level for most of the way.”