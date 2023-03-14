Seahawks to Sign Former $23 Million Starter Amid Major Changes: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are heading for another defensive reunion, but not the one that has been rumored as the team has agreed to terms with longtime starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Seattle has been linked to Bobby Wagner since the star linebacker was released, but it remains to be seen if the Seahawks will be able to make a deal with the former Pro Bowler. Reed is signing a two-year deal with the Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, but the contract terms have yet to be revealed.

“Reunion: The Seahawks are finalizing a deal to bring back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted on March 14, 2023.

The Seahawks are already making a major overhaul on defense as the team released Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson at the start of free agency. Seattle also agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones as the team continues to revamp the middle of the defensive line. Between Harris and Jones, Seattle’s defensive front is already much more imposing than last season with four draft picks in the first two rounds still to come to potentially add even more firepower to the unit.

Prior to His Release, Jarran Reed Signed a 2-Year, $23 Million Deal With the Seahawks in 2020

Reed has had one-year stints with the Chiefs and Packers since being released by the Seahawks in 2021. The veteran had 52 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks during 17 appearances for Green Bay last season. Reed’s best campaign came with the Seahawks in 2018 when the defensive tackle notched career highs with 50 tackles, 24 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks in 16 starts.

The defender signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Seahawks in 2020 before being released one year later. Prior to Reed joining Seattle for a second time, the veteran signed two straight one-year deals, most recently a $3.2 million contract with Green Bay.

The Seahawks Also Agreed to Terms With Dre’Mont Jones on a 3-Year, $51.5 Million Deal

Jones had 47 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 starts for Denver in 2022. Pro Football Focus labeled Jones’ fit with the Seahawks an A- and the value of his three-year, $51.53 million contract a B+.

“The Seahawks’ interior defender unit ranked 24th in pass-rush grade in 2022, and that was with free agent Poona Ford on the roster,” PFF detailed. “Seattle lands one of the top free agents on the market in Dre’Mont Jones, immediately adding juice up the middle. This goes to show the benefit of signing Geno Smith to a very team-friendly deal and also provides Seattle with a lot of flexibility in the draft, now with the No. 5 and No. 20 picks.”

The Jones signing represented a bit of a departure from the Seahawks typical approach to the start of free agency during the tenure of John Schneider-Pete Carroll. The Seahawks have preferred to sit out the beginning of free agency and wait for bargain deals as the period goes on. Seattle’s run defense now projects to be much improved from the unit that allowed 150.2 rushing yards per game last season, the third-most in the NFL.