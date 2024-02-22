Seahawks Predicted to Sign Pro Bowler to $71 Million Deal

We are another day closer to NFL free agency which means another opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks to be linked to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. The obvious connection is Queen played under new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Not only is there familiarity, but Queen publicly campaigned for Macdonald to land a head coaching gig after transforming the Ravens defense. There’s also the reality that the Seahawks face decisions on a pair of free agent linebackers: Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport offered projections for some of the top NFL free agents which included teams and contract details. The analyst predicts the Seahawks will land Queen on a four-year, $71 million contract, which includes $52 million of guaranteed money.

Given Seattle’s current salary cap predicament, you may be wondering how the Seahawks can afford this type of lucrative deal. Davenport suggests Seattle utilize void years to push some of the money into the future, something general manager John Schneider has been reluctant to do in the past.

Seahawks Rumors: Will Seattle Be Willing to Break the Bank for a Linebacker Like Patrick Queen?

Queen is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign which likely means he will find a strong free agent market. Despite all the signs for Queen as a potential target, Seattle may be better suited to use this money on a position other than linebacker. Yet, Davenport makes the case for the Seahawks breaking the bank to sign Queen.

“In theory, it makes a ton of sense—in Queen, Macdonald would get a defensive centerpiece who is already intimately familiar with his scheme and who could wear the ‘green dot’ helmet communicator and make the defensive play-calls,” Davenport wrote in a February 22, 2024 story titled, “Best Team Fit, Projected Contract for the Top NFL Free Agent at Every Position.”

“The sticking point here would be the cheese. Queen is coming off a career-high 133 total tackles, his 13.5 sacks in four seasons shows some A-gap pass-rushing chops, and his age will make him an attractive target.

“But his age could also allow the Seahawks to sign a longer-term deal that affords Seattle more cap space in the short term. Can you say void years?”

Ravens LB Patrick Queen on Mike Macdonald: ‘Nobody Will Do What He Does’

Queen’s fit in Seattle makes sense, but there should be some skepticism that the Pro Bowler will land a $70 million deal. The recent linebacker market has shown NFL teams are reluctant to pay top dollar at the position, similar to the running back spot on offense.

Queen posted a career-high 133 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 pass deflections, an interception and 1 forced fumble during his 17 starts in 2023. If the Seahawks can figure out the financial details (admittedly a big if), Queen sounds like someone who would not mind playing for Macdonald again.

“I think he is the best candidate out there right now,” Queen told reporters on January 29. “I don’t think nobody does [it] like him. Nobody cares like him. Nobody will do what he does. He will not rest until he has everything right.

“So, whoever gets him, if he leaves, probably’s getting like the best candidate out there,” Queen continued. “The guy’s all-around just the best person I’ve ever been around. Coach wise, person wise and just he really cares. He truly cares about the players, the people around the organization and the fans.”