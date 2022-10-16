Seahawks Make $1.76 Million Move Ahead of Showdown vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson, a sign that more roster moves could be on the horizon this season. Seattle restructured Jackson’s deal in a move that created $1.76 million of additional cap space, per Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald.

“The Seahawks have restructured the contract of Gabe Jackson in order to create $1.76 million in additional salary cap space for the 2022 season,” Fitzgerald wrote on October 15, 2022. “The Seahawks had dropped below $2 million in cap room this week and likely wanted to be proactive in creating some cap space for the remainder of the year to help cover for injuries and practice squad elevations.

“Seattle did not have many options remaining for cap room. In order to create cap space teams will need to convert salary from the 2022 season into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the remaining years of the contract.”

Could the Seahawks Look to Add a Veteran Running Back?

The biggest injury the Seahawks are dealing with is the loss of starting running back Rashaad Penny for the season. Seattle plans to turn over the RB1 gig to rookie Ken Walker III, but the team could look to add a veteran rusher for depth purposes. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed the transition Walker will be making as the team’s lead back.

“Well, he’s just getting comfortable with the timing of hitting the line of scrimmage, seeing the blocks at full speed,” Carroll said during an October 10 press conference. “He’s just getting comfortable. He’s going to get a lot better. He’ll just get more and more feel working with the guys. He hasn’t had that many turns yet. It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that. But taking full advantage of all of the opportunities that come up, it’s gonna take a little bit.

“But he’s not, at this point, going to have any time to keep kind of patiently waiting, he’s going. This is a real great opportunity for him to jump to the front, see what he can do with it and we’re counting on him to do stuff in a big way.”

Seattle Is Projected to Have More Than $46 Million in Cap Space in 2023

The most glaring holes on the Seattle roster is on defense where the Seahawks are giving up the second-most points in the NFL at 30.8 per game. Seattle signed former longtime starter Bruce Irvin heading into the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.

Any mid-season moves Seattle makes to improve the team’s defense is unlikely to make a major impact meaning the Seahawks will likely have to wait until the offseason to make any significant additions. According to Spotrac, Seattle is projected to have more than $46 million in cap space to improve their roster in 2023.

The Seahawks also hold four picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid would not be surprised if Seattle used both of their first-round picks on defenders.

“Yeah, quarterback is definitely in play, but [Geno] Smith is playing really well,” Reid noted on October 14. “Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks opt to invest in their defense, which is off to a rough start. Seattle is allowing 6.6 yards per play and 430 per game — both worst in the NFL. It has needs at every spot along the front seven, and the defensive line group is among the strongest positions in the 2023 class. With two top-10 picks, double-dipping to improve that unit wouldn’t be out of the question.”