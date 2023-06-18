Seahawks Urged to Cut Star to Trade for $95 Million 9-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks had a busy offseason but questions still remain about the team’s defensive line heading into 2023. During a June 15, 2023 episode of Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk,” Brock Huard and Mike Salk discussed the idea of Rams star defender Aaron Donald as a potential trade target for the Seahawks.

“Would you trade the farm – and it’s gotta be at least a couple of picks – for an aging (32) Aaron Donald, knowing that he’s not going to be around long-term, he does have some injury concerns at this stage of his career, but that he is the best defensive lineman out there and could be the difference between I don’t know, two wins?” Salk pondered.

“He’s a huge difference-maker. Would you trade the farm right now for Aaron Donald?”

There Is Little Chance the LA Rams Are Willing to Trade Aaron Donald to NFC West Rival Seattle Seahawks

Both agreed the chances of this happening are low for two key reasons, namely there is no sign the Rams are exploring trades for Donald despite last season’s struggles. During a June 7 episode of the Rams docu-series “Behind the Grind,” LA general manager Les Snead revealed that he discussed building a young defensive line around Donald and the superstar being on board with the plan. Even if the Rams were open to trading Donald, there is little chance Los Angeles is willing to deal the defender inside the division to the Seahawks.

Donald still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $95 million contract and is slated to have a $13.5 million base salary in 2023. The defensive tackle already has one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history. Donald has made the Pro Bowl in all nine of his NFL seasons and just snapped a streak of seven straight All-Pro nominations.

The star also broke a streak of five straight years recording double-digit sacks, a rarity for a defender who plays primarily on the inside of the defensive line. Donald notched 49 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble during 11 starts in 2022.

The Seattle Seahawks Would Need to Cut Jamal Adams to Land Aaron Donald, Says Brock Huard

Jamal Adams talking with Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs as Seahawks begin mandatory minicamp. Adam’s still rehabbing from torn quad tendon ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/uTFpEpuQ7O — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 6, 2023

Under the circumstances where Donald became available, Huard emphasized that the Seahawks would have to make significant roster changes, including releasing Jamal Adams. The star safety still has three seasons remaining on a massive four-year, $70.5 million contract. According to Spotrac, Seattle currently has an estimated $8.6 million in cap space.

“Can you take on some cash? Can you eat some of their cap?” Huard noted. ” … You probably have to cut Jamal. You’d have to eat [Adams’] dead cap. And you’d probably need to have to free up (even more to have) enough cap space. So again, this would be an all-in [move].”

Salk noted that he would be more than willing to release Adams if it meant landing Donald. Adams sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2022 and has little trade value given his current deal.

Seahawks Rumors: Would Seattle Be Willing to Give Up Significant Draft Capital for 32-Year-Old Aaron Donald?

Watching McVay mic'd up on the Aaron Donald game-winning sack is awesome. Chills 🥶 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IjiSonv7MF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2022

The Dolphins were able to pry away cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams this offseason for a third-round pick. Seattle would likely need to give up significantly more future draft capital to land Donald. Despite Donald being 32 years old, Salk made an argument for the Seahawks making the move if the rare opportunity ever presented itself.

“It’s right at that point where he could absolutely be going downhill, or there have been a bunch of pass-rushers and defensive lineman-type guys who’ve had a lot of success in those early- to mid-30 years, Brock, where you go, ‘Geez, I could kind of see it,’” Salk remarked. “When I first heard it, my instant reaction was flat no.

“I’m kind of coming around on the idea a little bit … Where else are you going to find yourself a defensive lineman? Look, at the end of the day, the Seahawks have a gigantic need at this position. He’s not the [traditional] nose tackle that they need, but God, don’t you find a way to make it work if it’s Aaron Donald?”