Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Wanted’ to Join Seahawks: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. once favored signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report from NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Beckham’s short stint as a free agent including him favoring several teams. In fact, Florio notes that the 29-year-old wide receiver “wanted” to be claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

However, he changed his mind several times. In fact, Beckham also favored signing with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

“Beckham changed his mind multiple times,” Florio says. “He wanted to be claimed on waivers by the Seahawks. He wanted to sign with the Saints. As of Wednesday, he was telling some former Browns teammates that he would sign with the Chiefs.”

Ultimately, Beckham ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Multiple Contenders Attempted to Sign Beckham

There were a number of others suitors chasing after the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. Other teams that showed interest were the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are another notable team because it had been reported that Beckham was prioritizing Green Bay.

Beckham explained his decision to reporters on Saturday, November 13.

“I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing,” Beckham said. “This is my life and I feel like I’ve been through a lot. I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to play football, I’ve dedicated, I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul.”

All in all, the Beckham sweepstakes shows just how undecided the eighth-year receiver really was during his decision-making process. From the time he entered the waiver pool on Monday, November 8, until the day he signed his deal with the Rams on Thursday, November 11, Beckham favored signing with several different teams.

Wilson’s Performance Not Due to Finger, Says Carroll

The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 following their ugly 17-0 loss to the Packers in Week 10.

Despite Russell Wilson’s struggles in his first game back since Week 5, head coach Pete Carroll isn’t attributing the lackluster game to his injured middle finger — he believes it’s the monthlong layoff.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“As you look at the game, he wasn’t as sharp as we wish he would have been,” Carroll said. “But neither was the other guy. Everybody missed passes and stuff. So there was some conditions and stuff that play into that. I know everybody wants to go ahead and chase this whole thing about Russell wasn’t ready to play. He was ready to go and he did everything he needed to to get that done, and it didn’t come out as clean as we needed to in a lot of areas of our football — not just him.”

The 10th-year quarterback was expected to revive a Seahawks team in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, he turned in one of the ugliest performances of his career as he went 20-of-46 for 161 yards and two interceptions.

It was the first time in Wilson’s NFL career that he was shut out in a game.

“He doesn’t feel like it was at all,” Carroll said regarding how much Wilson’s finger impacted his play. “There was a couple high throws that got out. Pretty cold night and all that. Maybe that had something to do with it as you’re looking at it. I don’t think so. I’m not thinking that and Russ isn’t either.”

The Seahawks will have another opportunity to turn their season around — and hopefully keep their slim playoff hopes alive — when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.