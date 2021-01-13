Seahawks Linked to QB Guru & Former Chargers Coach: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Brian Schottenheimer and could turn to a coach who has a lot of experience working with quarterbacks. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the Seahawks could look at former Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton as an option for their next offensive coordinator.

“Seahawks may also consider Pep Hamilton, who’s also been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, had his hands on the Chargers offense as well and also worked closely with Justin Herbert as the team’s QB coach & with Andrew Luck in the past, to broaden possibilities w/ others too,” Anderson noted on Twitter.

Pep Hamilton Has Worked With a Number of Top Quarterbacks Including Andrew Luck & Justin Herbert

If the Seahawks turned to Hamilton, the team would clearly be hoping his work with other top quarterbacks could positively impact Russell Wilson. Hamilton’s resume includes working with Justin Herbert along with Andrew Luck and had NFL stops with the Chargers, Browns, Colts, Bears, 49ers and Jets. The coach also spent time in the college ranks at Michigan, Stanford and Howard.

Earlier this season, then-Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn praised Hamilton’s impact on Herbert’s rookie success. Herbert emerged as one of the top rookies in the 2020 draft class, and Lynn believes Hamilton has what it takes to be an eventual head coach.

“I have no doubt that Pep Hamilton can be a head coach in this league,” Hamilton explained to the Associated Press in November 2020. “He’s had a tremendous impact on Justin. That’s why I brought him here. He’s a guy that can relate to people. He’s a good communicator, very intelligent.”

The Seahawks Have Also Been Linked to Ex-Chargers Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen

Lynn was fired as the Chargers head coach after the season, and the Seahawks have been linked to multiple members of his coaching staff. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks also have an interest in former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

“Mentioned on @NFLTotalAccess just now expect Shane Steichen to be on the Seahawks’ list for offensive coordinator,” Garafolo explained via Twitter. “They wanted to run the football more effectively, just like Anthony Lynn did when he made the move to Steichen for Chargers OC.”

One of the key storylines to watch is not just who the Seahawks will hire, but how much power head coach Pete Carroll gives the team’s next offensive coordinator. Carroll admitted to intervening in the Seahawks offensive philosophy during the season and even disagreeing with a fourth-and-one play call against the Rams that led to a delay of game penalty. The Seahawks coach has made it clear that he wants to see the offense return to an emphasis on their rushing attack next season, but Carroll’s potential involvement could limit the coordinators Seattle is able to attract.

“We have to run the ball better, not even better, we have to run it more,” Carroll noted on the eve of parting ways with Schottenheimer, per Seattle 950 KJR. “We have to dictate what’s going on with the people that we’re playing, and that’s one of the ways to do that.”

