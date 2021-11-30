Frustrated Pete Carroll Gets Brutally Honest About Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is once again at a loss, after a loss, and appears to be perplexed about Russell Wilson’s play. Both Carroll and Wilson have maintained that he is fully healthy and his surgically-repaired finger has not impacted his play on the field.

After the team’s loss to Washington, Carroll admitted the “results aren’t showing” that Wilson is his normal self. Carroll also was candid about Wilson’s play moving forward admitting, “he’s got to do better.”

“Well, the results aren’t showing that,” Carroll stated during his postgame press conference. “The results of the way we’re playing, and it isn’t isn’t showing up. He’s got to do better, we all got to do better. I felt like we passed protected okay tonight. Did we give up one sack? From that, one yeah, yeah two [sacks]. Yeah, I thought we protected pretty well, but we just didn’t hook it up.”

Carroll on Wilson’s Play: ‘The Film Doesn’t Lie’

Pete Carroll said the Seahawks’ locker room was “pretty quiet” other than Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson speaking to the team. He said Wilson held himself accountable. On Wilson’s play: “He’s got to do better. We all have to do better. I feel like we pass-protected OK tonight.” pic.twitter.com/yvlyd6peUd — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Earlier in his press conference, Carroll noted that the “film doesn’t lie” when it comes to Wilson’s play since returning from surgery. Wilson has thrown just three touchdown passes in his three games since returning from the Injured Reserve list.

“I mean, the film doesn’t lie,” Carroll said of Wilson. “We’re missing some stuff, and I don’t see indications of that in practice as we’re going, and so I got to look at the film. We can talk about all the different throws that didn’t get where they’re supposed to go, but I don’t know what to make of it other than the fact we got to keep battling and keep trying to figure it out. I felt like we had some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately hook it up.”

Wilson: ‘There’s More Football Left’

Wilson earned just a 57.5 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play against Washington. After the game, Wilson emphasized that his focus is on the remaining matchups and has no doubt that the team will keep playing with a high level of effort.

“It’s just, this journey, this season’s been challenging, it’s been tough,” Wilson noted during his November 30 press conference. “But the same time there’s more football left and I know for me personally, I’m going to give everything I have like I always do every day, every play to the very end [to] the last play of the game. Just like tonight just because I don’t know any other way, and I think these guys in this locker room don’t know any other way as well.

“There’s a lot of amazing courage in that locker room, a lot of amazing belief, and I know I believe in myself. I know I believe in those guys in the locker room. I know we believe in each other, and so there’s going to be some challenges and stuff and people, this and that, talking like this and that, but I think what we know is that we’re together and we want to do everything we can to just to play the next game great and that’s what we got to do.”