Pete Carroll Gives Update on Possible QB Trade

Trade rumors have been popping up nonstop with the Seattle Seahawks after trading away quarterback Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll addressed some of those rumors publicly shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carroll stopped by Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM for an interview the Thursday following draft weekend. Although he wasn’t asked directly about any interest in Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, he was asked about the possibility of the Seahawks trading for a veteran under center.

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all,” said according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

At the moment, the Seahawks have two likely candidates to start at quarterback in Drew Lock and Geno Smith, with former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and undrafted free agent Levi Lewis competing for spots on the final 53-man roster.

Baker Mayfield’s Trade Chances Keep Dwindling

Mayfield’s offseason hasn’t exactly gone to plan. After the Browns pursued and ultimately traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield requested a trade to find a fresh start with a new team.

Unfortunately, there has been little progress on a trade. The chances of a trade got even smaller after the Seahawks, one of the few realistic landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick, distanced themselves from a potential trade with Carroll’s comments.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Comments from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on the Ryen Russillo Podcast confirmed Carroll’s statements on a potential trade just a few days earlier.

“The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield,” Russini said. “They’re riding Drew Lock, which we can talk about that another time. That’s their choice.”

The trade market for Mayfield isn’t as robust as he likely thought. The 27-year-old quarterback struggled on the field while playing through a shoulder injury, and his nearly $18.9 million cap hit makes him a very tough asset for Cleveland to move.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Staying with the 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been another name discussed in the QB trade market this offseason. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the 49ers drafting his likely successor in Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, it’s sounding increasingly likely that Garoppolo could finish out his current deal in San Francisco. National NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo recently tweeted that the rumblings within the 49ers organization are that the team has been “continually underwhelmed” with Lance.

That could mean at least one more year of Garoppolo for the 49ers. There have been very few trade rumors surrounding the 30-year-old, and with this year’s draft already come and gone, there are few teams left who are on the market for a potential starting quarterback.

There’s still plenty of time before Week 1 of the 2022 season, but as it stands right now Garroppolo’s chances of staying with the 49ers are increasing by the day.