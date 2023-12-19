Pete Carroll Reveals Real Reason for Riq Woolen Benching

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15 thanks to a great all-around team effort. The Seahawks defense held one of the best offenses in the league to just 17 points in this game and limited them to 143 passing yards. After the game, though, one of the big questions was why Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen was benched for Michael Jackson to start the game. Head coach Pete Carroll answered that question in his postgame presser.

Pete Carroll Explains Why Riq Woolen was Benched

When the Seahawks defense came onto the field in Week 15 against the Eagles, it was Michael Jackson starting at cornerback with Riq Woolen on the bench.

Just a week earlier, amid a four-game losing streak, Pete Carroll uncharacteristically called out several Seattle defenders by name, including safety Jamal Adams and Woolen. Adams didn’t play against the Eagles due to injury.

After the 20-17 Seahawks win, reporters asked Carroll why his star second-year corner wasn’t in the game for the first drive, as the Eagles went 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.

“Guys had a competition this week, and that’s how it came out,” Carroll said of Jackson and Woolen. “They’re all playing good football, so we just thought it was worth of those guys having a chance to battle for it, and that’s just the way it came out for the week.”

In the end, Jackson played 50 (72 percent) of the defensive snaps in Week 15 while Woolen ended with just 19 (28 percent).

This swap seemed to benefit the Seahawks defense in the long run. As mentioned, Jalen Hurts had just 143 passing yards, and A.J. Brown (5 catches, 56 yards) and DeVonta Smith (5 catches, 50 yards) both had relatively quiet games.

Seattle is Back in the Playoff Race

The Seahawks Week 15 win over the Eagles was huge for the NFC West squad. After four straight losses, the team’s playoff hopes were hanging by a thread. Now, with three games to go, the team still needs help, but the chances the team gets into the playoffs are still alive.

Seattle is currently eighth — just outside looking in — in the NFC playoff picture. The Seahawks’ playoff chances stand at 45 percent, per the New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator.

Carroll’s squad doesn’t totally control its own destiny, though, even if they go 3-0 in their final trio of games. If the other 7-7 teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints all win out (except the Rams beat the Saints in Week 16), the Seahawks have a 65 percent chance of getting in depending on how a few other games break that will determine the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

If any of those teams lose a game and Seattle can beat the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals to finish the 2023 campaign, then the Seahawks will once again go dancing for the second consecutive season.

With all three of those teams struggling to different degrees, even with the Titans and Cardinals games on the road, Seattle should be the favorites in all three contests.