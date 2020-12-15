Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Is Not Happy With DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf had another solid performance against the New York Jets, but it is his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that still has Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talking. Metcalf scored a touchdown and jumped into the stands to operate a camera which led to a flag. During his coach’s show on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll was asked about Metcalf’s theatrics after the touchdown, and he did not sound pleased with the over-the-top celebration.

“I really didn’t see it,” Carroll explained. “I didn’t catch it, other than he messed with the camera and all that. He went so far that he got penalized. So, what do I think about it? I don’t like it, because we got a penalty. But him demonstrating and all that and having fun with it. I love that stuff and I’m all for it. But there’s some guidelines here you can only go so far. So, I don’t think he’s going to get any awards for his acting or anything like that. You know, tried too hard.”

Carroll was blunter during his radio interview than his initial comments after the game. The Seahawks coach admitted on both occasions that he was not pleased with the penalty.

“You know, I didn’t see it,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference, via Seahawks.com. “I didn’t see it, but I hope it was worthy of a penalty. But, I don’t know about that.”

Here is a look at Metcalf’s celebration that prompted the flag.

Lmao DK Metcalf stealing the media camera and using it for his TD celebration. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/I9mmXWevBi — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 13, 2020

The Seahawks Receivers Gifted Metcalf With an All-Expenses Paid Trip for His Birthday

The celebration was part of the Seahawks’ receivers celebrating Metcalf’s birthday as the star wideout picked up a card that let him know his teammates were gifting him with an all-expenses paid trip. No word yet on where Metcalf will be heading, but the receiver had some fun with it on social media. Metcalf posted a photo of himself holding the camera to his Instagram Story.

“Life after football?” Metcalf said in an Instagram poll.

Carroll may not like Metcalf’s penalty, but the Seahawks coach understands the receiver plays with a high level of emotion. Metcalf had a moment earlier in the season where he prematurely dropped the football just before a would-be touchdown that resulted in a turnover.

Carroll recently tried to give Metcalf a new nickname of The Mandalorian, but it is unclear if it is sticking. Carroll made the comments after Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz compared Metcalf to Megatron, Calvin Johnson’s nickname.

“Well, Coach Schwartz can say whatever he wants,” Carroll noted on ESPN 710 Seattle after the Seahawks’ win over the Eagles. “I thought that was kind of unusual that he would bring something like that up. Megatron’s kind of a thing of the past, not many people know about that. If he’d have referred to him [as] something like The Mandalorian, I think it would be a little more appropriate. I wouldn’t mind calling DK The Mandalorian any time he wants. I don’t know, coaches can say whatever they want. I thought that was kind of surprising, but I liked the way DK handled it.”

Wilson on Metcalf’s Birthday Gift: ‘I’ve Taken DK to Cabo’

Happy Bday Young Legend. @dkm14

Blessing to call you lil bro! 😂 23… Just the beginning! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eRRusLLy3d — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 14, 2020

During his postgame press conference, Russell Wilson admitted he had nothing to do with Metcalf’s gift. Wilson added that he has already taken Metcalf to Cabo, Mexico, referring to their infamous offseason workout trip.

“No, it’s all the receivers,” Wilson admitted, per Seahawks.com. “That was all the receivers. I’ve taken DK to Cabo, Mexico. I’ll give him another trip maybe one other day soon. That was all receivers.”

Wilson took to Twitter to send Metcalf some birthday wishes. The Seahawks quarterback told Metcalf it is a “blessing to call you lil bro.”

“Happy Bday Young Legend. @dkm14,” Wilson said on Twitter. “Blessing to call you lil bro! 😂 23… Just the beginning! 🙏🏾”

