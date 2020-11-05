Seahawks Wide Receiver Has Surgery & Could Miss Season

Phillip Dorsett has yet to play a game for the Seattle Seahawks and things are trending in the wrong direction for the receiver to make his debut in the Pacific Northwest this season. Dorsett revealed on Instagram that he had successful surgery just after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the receiver was “not doing well.”

“Phillip Dorsett is not doing well,” Carroll said in his initial Week 9 press conference, per Seahawks.com. “His foot has really not responded. …He’s not ready to go. …It’s not looking good for the near future.”

Prior to the most recent setback, there had been some hope Dorsett would be able to return after the team’s Week 6 bye. Dorsett has yet to play for the Seahawks after the team signed the speedy wide receiver to a one-year deal this offseason. Days after his initial comments, Carroll confirmed Dorsett had surgery and the receiver will remain sidelined for a “couple months.”

“Phillip got operated on,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I just saw him before the walk-through. I don’t know what those weeks are. They throw some weeks at you, I’m not going to throw it out. It will be a couple months anyway before he gets back. We’ll see what happens.”

Dorsett Could Miss the Entire 2020 Season

#Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett posts on his social media he has foot surgery today. Appears it’s going to be a while before he plays again. He’s yet to play for Seattle since signing this offseason. pic.twitter.com/WrwptY0Vav — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 3, 2020

Based on Carroll’s estimates of a “couple months,” it would likely push Dorsett’s availability to the playoffs in January at the soonest. At this point, it is hard to imagine Dorsett will play a game this season given how his foot has responded to the injury. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Dorsett had to have bone spurs cleaned out from his right foot, but the receiver has not ruled out a potential return this season.

“Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett had surgery today on his right foot,” Henderson noted on Twitter. “I’m told part of the issue was he had bone spurs that needed to be cleaned out. There’s some hope he can be back at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a sure thing.”

After the surgery, Dorsett took to Instagram to give fans an update on his status.

“Big chillin!” Dorsett noted on Instagram. “Ready to attack this rehab!”

The Seahawks Are Still Awaiting the NFL’s Decision on Josh Gordon’s Status for This Season

The Seahawks are still awaiting word from the NFL on if Josh Gordon will be able to play this season. Seattle re-signed Gordon in the offseason after the receiver applied for reinstatement. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2019, and we are approaching the one-year mark of the league’s discipline. Prior to the start of the season, there had been some speculation that Gordon would be able to play the majority of 2020 but this has not been the case.

“We really don’t know and don’t have contact to speak of,” Carroll noted, per NBC Sports Northwest. “We don’t know any more than you do at this point. We’re just waiting it out for word from the league unfortunately.”

