Former Seahawks Fan-Favorite Breaks Silence on Decision to Leave Seattle

Despite the team’s salary cap issues, there was hope Seattle Seahawks manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll would move some money around and figure out a way to re-sign Poona Ford. However, the defensive tackle moved on to sign a contract with the Buffalo Bills in May.

The news was a tough blow for the Seahawks, as the 5-foot-11, 310-pound tackle was a fan-favorite in Seattle, and Carroll told reporters on April 29 that he’d “love” to get Ford back.

While Ford has kept his head down since landing in Buffalo, he opened up about why he chose to sign with the Bills during his first press conference in Orchard Park on Wednesday, June 14, and it had nothing to do with money.

Figured #BillsMafia would like to see a little Poona Ford

“The scheme on defense is really what made me come here,” he said, per The Buffalo News.

Last season, the Seahawks shifted from a 3-4 defense and his participation dropped to 642 snaps, during which he earned an overall grade of 56.2 from Pro Football Focus. While he recorded a career-high three sacks, Ford tallied just 35 total tackles.

In 2021, playing a 3-4 defensive front, which is what the Bills employ, Ford participated in 793 total snaps, earning an overall grade of 73.0. He tallied 53 total tackles and two sacks.

Carroll admitted following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season that he misused Ford. “He likes Ford over the center at nose tackle,” Carroll said, as tweeted by The News Tribune‘s Gregg Bell. “They played him more outside as 3-technique and even 5-tech. ‘I think we wore him down.'”

Poona Ford Said, ‘Money Isn’t Everything’

WUFO sports talks to Poona Ford about what made Buffalo the Landing spot and was it difficult to leave $$$$$$ on table to come here!



The Seahawks’ cash flow problem is why they headed into the 2023 NFL Draft with just 52 players on the roster and explained the franchise’s decision to sign over 25 undrafted free agents to fill out their 90-man roster before OTAs. It was also believed to be the reason Seattle couldn’t keep Ford.

However, Ford took a major pay cut to join Buffalo. “It really wasn’t hard, to be honest,” Ford told WUFO‘s Muki Hawkins. “Money is good but money isn’t everything.”

While Spotrac.com predicted Ford’s market value giving him a three-year, $27.8 million contract, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Bills.

The 12s strongly reacted to Ford’s contract details on Twitter, as they couldn’t believe the Seahawks weren’t able to find a way to keep the veteran at that price. However, based on Ford’s comments, it seems that it wouldn’t have mattered if the Seahawks matched the Bills’ offer, and he has no regrets. “I’m picking it up pretty good,” Ford said of learning the new playbook. “I know I’m going to have an opportunity to play all three downs. That excites me, especially the chance to get some third-down reps.”

“When I first walked in, everybody just be kicking it,” he added. “They hang out together, go eat together. They do everything (together). As far as the vibes, you can feel it in the locker room. We’ve got a chance to be something special.”

Poona Ford Said His ‘Best Football’ Is Still Ahead

The Seahawks may regret letting Ford go, which is what the former undrafted player out of Texas wants. “I try to come in here every day, be focused on working on my craft and trying to go to the next level as far as my play goes,” Ford said.

“I’m still trying to improve. I honestly feel like I haven’t played my best football yet. With [head] coach (Sean) McDermott and the way that coach [Eric] Washington coaches, I feel like he’s good at bringing the best out of everybody.”

McDermott already likes what he sees. Ford’s “a powerful player that’s played in the league and had a good run in Seattle,” McDermott said. “We’re grateful to have him here, and he’s off to a good start and learning our defense and how we play.”